A woman who allegedly cut up her neighbor and then set her Queensbridge Houses apartment on fire more than a year ago has been arrested and arraigned, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
Tandika Wright, 36, most recently of Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brooklyn, was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and one each of manslaughter in the first degree, arson in the second degree and assault in the second degree, Katz’s office said. She was remanded to Rikers Island.
It was sometime between 6:30 and 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2021 when Wright cut up Lavina Nolley, 49, with some sharp object and set her apartment at 40-11 12 St. on fire, the DA’s Office said.
Responding firefighters discovered Nolley’s body and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Just minutes before the killing, Wright allegedly shoved and spat on an Asian man in the subway, calling him by a slur, according to the New York Post. She got 60 days in jail for that, the paper said.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
