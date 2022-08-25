A Whitestone man who allegedly had 42 illegal firearms in his home — including many “ghost guns” with no serial numbers and one fully automatic rifle — was arrested last Friday night on a 140-count complaint charging him with multiple violations of various weapons laws.
Joseph Maddaloni Sr. holds permits allowing him to possess 10 pistols and 11 rifles and shotguns, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, but allegedly manufactured 17 illegal ghost guns personally and bought 25 more commercially manufactured firearms than he was allowed.
He got on the authorities’ radar after Katz’s newly formed Crime Strategies and Intelligence Unit, along with the district attorney’s Detectives Bureau, initiated an investigation into individuals buying illegal firearm component parts online. Maddaloni, the DA’s office said, was soon identified as a major purchaser of illegal polymer-based unserialized firearm components that can be assembled into ghost guns: operable firearms without serial numbers that are sold without the required background checks.
Maddaloni was arraigned Friday on 29 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 37 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; two counts of making, transporting, disposing or defacing weapons and dangerous instruments or appliances; 26 counts of criminal possession of a firearm; 26 counts of criminal possession of a firearm in the third degree; five counts of the prohibition on unfinished frames or receivers; 13 counts of failure to obtain certificates of registration for numerous firearms; and unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition.
Maddaloni was remanded to Rikers Island and first had to return to court Aug. 24, according to the city Department of Correction. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Investigators executing a search warrant at Maddaloni’s home allegedly recovered 15 fully assembled ghost gun semiautomatic pistols; 23 commercially manufactured weapons, including semiautomatic pistols, revolvers, shotguns and rifles; two AR-15 ghost gun “assault-style” rifles, one of which was fully automatic; two commercially manufactured AR-15 assault rifles; two silencers; 33 high-capacity magazines; thousands of rounds of ammunition; multiple parts to create ghost guns; and roughly $21,600 in cash.
“The investigation and arrest are critical to our efforts to stop the proliferation of gun violence plaguing our communities,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “As alleged, the defendant possessed a deadly arsenal of weapons in his home — from personally manufactured ghost guns to commercially made firearms for which he did not have the legal right to possess. These illegal weapons must be kept off our streets and my Office will continue to work diligently to hold accountable those who choose to endanger our communities.”
