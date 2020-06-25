Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Tuesday filed a joint motion to vacate the murder conviction of Samuel Brownridge, who was incarcerated for more than 25 years for a crime her office now says he did not commit.
Brownridge was convicted based on eyewitness identifications. Tuesday’s motion offered evidence that both undermines the reliability of the identifications and implicates a violent felon, Garfield Brown, as the shooter in the 1994 murder of Darryle Adams. Brown was killed in a shootout with police in 2002.
“This is a profoundly poignant day for Mr. Brownridge,” Katz said in a statement issued by her office. “After decades of voicing his innocence — this man who served 25 years for a crime he did not commit — will finally be unencumbered by this miscarriage of justice.” It is the first case brought forward by Katz’s new Conviction Integrity Unit.
“After years of hard work, investigation and unrelenting persistence in our fight for justice, today — after 25 years — the truth has finally prevailed,” said Donna Aldea, Brownridge’s attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.