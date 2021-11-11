On Monday, after her office vacated 60 convictions that were secured substantially by the testimony of tainted detectives, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the move was “the first step in an ongoing and systemic review.”
Professor Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Brooklyn, has no doubt.
“I think what you saw is going to happen in every borough,” Giacalone told the Chronicle Tuesday. “You need to know how long people have known about this; how long has this been going on? How long have these people been testifying? It’s a domino effect, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. You’ll be talking about this again in a few weeks.”
The DA’s Office said Katz’s Conviction Integrity Unit has identified 34 cases in which former Det. Kevin Desormeau was “the essential witness.” Desormeau subsequently has been convicted of first-degree perjury, official misconduct and other charges. He also was found to have fabricated facts in a gun possession arrest and to have lied about a drug sale that it was proven never took place.
Twenty cases were tied to former Det. Sasha Cordoba, whose record includes a guilty plea to first-degree perjury and official misconduct. Six were linked with former Det. Oscar Sandino, who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to sexual assault and sexual misconduct involving arrestees.
All three have been fired by the department.
Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson granted the request to vacate the cases.
“We cannot stand behind a criminal conviction where the essential law enforcement witness has been convicted of crimes which irreparably impair their credibility,” Katz said in a press release. “Vacating and dismissing these cases is both constitutionally required and necessary to ensure public confidence in our justice system.”
“At this stage of the game, if you found a couple of cops who were fabricating evidence or who were doing what we used to refer to as flaking — like planting drugs on somebody — everything they’ve done comes into question,” Giacalone said. “Even if when they started out they were doing what they were supposed to do, now all that comes into question.
“You have a situation where people could be sitting in jail. Sometimes it’s just better to expunge the records and move on.”
The press release sent out by Katz’s office said 20 names were on a list of officers who had subsequently been convicted of perjury or other serious crimes. The three named Monday were among 10 who have been connected with cases in Queens, and the others remain under investigation.
Giacalone also said those involved have caused serious harm to the NYPD and their fellow officers.
“You have police officers who have gone rogue,” he said. “Not only do they tarnish their reputations and family names, they also could be putting innocent people in prison. Myself and other cops, we don’t tolerate that. I don’t disagree with what the district attorney did.”
Giacalone said one of his rules was to never make the front page of the newspapers.
“The only time you make the front page is when you’re dead or under arrest,” he said. “If you do something good you wind up on page 47.
“And each time a police officer does that, it just makes the job 100 times harder than it already was, especially in today’s world where everything is about police reform, ‘abolish the police,’ ‘defund the police.’ It’s absolutely horrific. Morale is already taking a beating and now you have to deal with this?”
In the statement from Katz’s office, CIU Director Bryce Benjet said the dismissal of the 60 cases “does not constitute a finding of actual innocence and is based instead on a finding of constitutional error.”
Katz said vacating the convictions is both required by the Constitution and necessary for preserving the public’s faith in the criminal justice system. Benjet said the office “cannot re-prosecute these cases where the essential law-enforcement witness has forever lost professional credibility,” but the DA’s Office did not respond to an inquiry asking to clarify if that is due to constitutional requirements or prosecutorial discretion.
Benjet did say that the office is open to re-investigating claims of actual innocence by the defendants who were affected.
The request sent to Katz’s office also sought information on the charges in the cases that were tainted; and whether anyone was still incarcerated as a result of the former officers in question.
