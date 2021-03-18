Two women left Korea in hopes of better lives in Queens, but were instead tricked and forced into prostitution, officials said.
The alleged traffickers — Jung Ja Ornstein, 62, and Eric Ornstein, 49, of Flushing — ran ads in Korea promising jobs and economic opportunity in the United States. Victims were told they would work in a bar/restaurant, but would need to pay back $10,000 for the transportation and assistance in obtaining a passport.
Instead, the couple forced their victims into prostitution and held their passports as ransom, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced March 11. One victim was forced into sex work for two years, but another was held hostage for nearly 20 years.
If convicted, the Ornsteins each face up to 25 years in prison.
The DA’s office became aware of a 2015 scheme, in which they lured their victim to Queens. After picking up the woman from JFK Airport, Jung Ja took her to a Steinway Street address, where she was allegedly forced to prostitute herself for the next two years. According to the 18-count indictment, Eric arranged the customers while Jung Ja collected the money. In 2017, the Ornsteins told their victim they would be leaving Astoria. They returned her passport and left her.
While uncovering the trafficking, the DA’s office discovered a similar alleged scheme by the couple, though they held their victim hostage for two decades.
The indictment states that in 2001 a Korean woman responded to an advertisement promising a passport, travel arrangements and a job, though $10,000 would be deducted from her earnings. A man and woman allegedly took her to a Manhattan bar, where her passport was taken and she was put to work.
She was only allowed to keep her tips, but she had to pay for her room and board. The victim struggled to pay her debts, but after about a year another woman purchased her bill and forced her to work in a massage parlor. Eventually, the victim was forced into prostitution for the defendants out of their Steinway Street location, officials said.
According to the indictment, Jung Ja repeatedly threatened her victim whenever she attempted to flee. She allegedly told her, “You have to work. You owe money. You think I won’t find you?” Officials said Eric would break things in anger when his victim didn’t earn enough money and was often seen carrying a metal pipe.
After 16 years, the Ornsteins finally freed their victim by returning her passport, the DA said. However, after another three years, they found her again and claimed her debt was still unpaid. The victim said she feared for her safety and believed the couple’s threats to expose the prostitution to her family, so she handed over $8,500 of her savings to the traffickers.
The Ornsteins were slapped with eight charges of sex trafficking, promotion of prostitution and grand larceny in varying degrees.
On March 12, the couple was ordered by Queens County Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone Jr. to return to court April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.