In Queens, there will be not one, but two political rarities this summer: Republican primaries.
One of those contests is on track to be held in City Council District 32, which encompasses parts of Woodhaven, Richmond Hill, Ozone Park, Howard Beach and the western portion of the Rockaways, where political newcomer Steve Sirgiovanni has decided to run against former borough president candidate and Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola.
In both that race and another in North Queens, potential primaries will pit a party outsider against one of the leaders of the Republican Party’s two factions. John-Alexander Sakelos, who lost the race for the District 26 Assembly seat in November by under 10 percent, is challenging Vickie Paladino, the leader of the Whitestone Republican Club.
Ariola, who centered her bid for borough president on sounding the alarm about what a rise in crime could mean for the future of the city, had insisted during her campaign last summer that she wasn’t interested in the City Council seat held by Queens’ only Republican. Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), who has now endorsed her campaign, is term-limited out in January.
“When Joann ran for borough president, she said that she wasn’t running for anything else. It was just the borough president. Then I made a decision to run,” Sirgiovanni told the Chronicle.
Sirgiovanni insisted to the Chronicle that he’s not a politician. He’s a truck driver, although he did win an election to be the governor of the New York State Kiwanis organization, a service organization with more than 6,000 members he presided over from 2016 to ’17.
Sirgiovanni could not point out any stated policy differences between himself and Ariola, whom he worked for in support of her bid for borough president.
“Competition is a good thing. I know I’m the underdog, and I kind of like that,” he recently told the Rockaway Wave in an interview.
What the two share is their opposition to the “defund the NYPD” movement that many advocates and candidates began pushing leading up to the passage of the City Council budget in June.
But Ariola said since many of the police reform measures she was criticizing during her borough president campaign have passed, her focus has shifted somewhat in the upcoming race from public safety to quality-of-life issues, which she characterized as “shoplifting and graffiti and cars being broken into and tires and rims being stolen,” among other things.
It’s also not her first rodeo in District 32. Prior to becoming chairwoman of the county party, Ariola ran for City Council against now-state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) in 2001. She also presides as president of the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association and is a member of Community Board 10.
“Quite frankly, I’ve been a representative of this entire district, whether it was working for the City Council or working for two mayors [Giuliani and Bloomberg] or even working in the healthcare industry. It’s always been about government affairs and community outreach,” she told the Chronicle.
As a result of her experience in the neighborhood, she said she has a lot of what she deemed common-sense ideas on how to improve the quality of life, and is in tune with the projects initiated by previous councilmembers that she would need to bring to fruition.
“I don’t want to see our firehouses closing. I want to see our public library opening again, full service,” Ariola said.
Both candidates touted their granular experience with the district. Sirgiovanni said he was raised in Ozone Park, previously lived in Howard Beach and currently resides in the Rockaways. In Woodhaven and Ozone Park, he said he would fight crime on the subway, whereas Ariola said that she would prioritize small business relief and incentives to get family homeowners to stay in the neighborhood.
In Howard Beach, Sirgiovanni said there is too much traffic on Cross Bay, while Ariola said she would fight to restore the neighborhood’s parks. In the Rockaways, Ariola raised environmental projects and funding more lifeguards at the beach, while Sirgiovanni said he wants to stop development on the peninsula because he believes it to be overcrowded already.
Both candidates agree that ferry service to the Rockaways needs to be preserved under the next mayor. While Sirgiovanni said that he would want to reach out to ferry service workers to crowdsource ideas for improvements, Ariola said that she wants to expand service.
In contrast to Ariola’s borough president campaign, in which she sought to frame herself as the voice of opposition to the “radical” policies of Mayor de Blasio, she is now focused on what she has in common with the moderate Democrats in South Queens.
Faced with the fact that if party lines remain the same in 2022, District 32 will be one of only three Republican seats in a majority-Democrat Council, she said she would not let her party affiliation get in the way of legislation benefiting her constituents.
“I know how to work with elected officials on both sides of the aisle,” she said.
Sirgiovanni was not so willing to talk about bipartisanship. Asked whether there are issues that he thought he could collaborate with Democrats on, Sirgiovanni said that would be “putting the cart before the horse.”
He described a councilmember’s responsibilities by saying, “Don’t be closed-minded, stand up for what you believe, make a decision — you stand by your decision.”
Both candidates will need to secure 270 signatures by today, March 25, to get on the ballot.
