The discrepancies between the District 32 City Council candidates were as evident as ever during a panel last Thursday in Woodhaven.
Joann Ariola and Felicia Singh partook in a panel discussion hosted by the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association just weeks before Election Day. The two are vying for the seat held by Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), who is term-limited out this year and holds the last elected Republican position in Queens.
Republican Ariola, a longtime South Queens civic leader, assured attendees that being in the minority would not hold her back, pointing to the effectiveness of Ulrich and the importance of forming relationships with other councilmembers, referencing the formation of what she has called the “Common Sense Caucus.”
“If you want more of the same, Eric, then go ahead and vote for my opponent,” said Singh, a teacher from Ozone Park and the progressive Democrat in the race.
The forum, which ran for an hour and a half, was moderated by Steve Forte, president of the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association.
“We have a couple of issues that everybody seems to feel very strongly about,” he opened with.
The topics spanned transportation, sanitation, crime, unemployment, housing and education. The candidates had drawn lots to determine the order, resulting in Ariola answering all 11 questions first. They were given three minutes to respond, plus final remarks.
Congestion pricing was the first topic the candidates differed on. Throughout her campaign, Singh has spoken of supporting the MTA’s plan but not wanting to charge cab drivers and others who drive for a living. She spoke of reducing air pollution and having the revenue funneled back into South Queens.
Ariola opposed the plan, calling it unfair and inequitable and not right for the outer boroughs. She discussed the need for alternative ways of getting to Manhattan as well as the financial burden.
“Everything they do at City Hall puts an extra tax on us, whether it’s a street camera that’s going off like a strobe light every time people are passing or wanting to do congestion pricing,” she said. “What they want to do is keep everyone out of Manhattan.”
Transportation issues continued with a prompt on e-bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs, where both candidates noted the danger and bothersome noises they emit. Ariola turned to increased NYPD enforcement as a solution and suggested a police unit dedicated to the issue. “We cannot live like this any longer,” she said, adding that it’s important that they get confiscated and “crushed.”
Singh took the opportunity to counter her opponent’s stance on traffic cameras and said she is a huge proponent of Vision Zero. “My opponent talks about senseless cameras — those cameras actually save lives,” she said.
Then she pivoted the issue to programming for young people. “When children and young people have something to do in their own neighborhood, or where they live, like afterschool programs, like community development, like jobs and job training, they’re less likely to do these extreme thrills of riding ATV bikes around our communities,” she said.
Then, it was the in-school programming that followed, specifically controversy over the Gifted and Talented program that Mayor de Blasio said he is phasing out.
“I think the mayor is trying to do everything he can to destroy whatever is left of this city before January 1st. Thankfully, this will not go through until the next mayor is in the next City Council but when I’m there, that’s a no vote for me,” said Ariola, who talked about raising three sons.
“We’re doing our children a disservice by telling them that we’re all the same, everybody learns the same and there’s no reason to strive harder. We should all be goal-oriented,” she said.
Singh, who taught English abroad for two and a half years as well as in Coney Island and on Long Island, said that a system testing 4- and 5-year-olds contributes to segregation in schools.
“That’s your chance in having a successful curriculum? Are you kidding me? No way,” said Singh.
Next on the agenda were housing issues: property tax reform and basement apartments. Both candidates agreed on the need for property tax reform but differed on how and to what extent.
“Is it going to be an easy fight? No. But it’s a worthy fight. And it’s one that we can really move the needle on,” said Ariola, who owns a condo.
Singh differed, saying, “City Council has very few jurisdiction over property tax — anyone who tells you any different is not being authentic.”
“City Council can, however, reform the formula in which we use to decide how much tax people are imposed on,” she said. “That’s something we should definitely be fighting and pushing our mayor and our City Council to do in this next coming cohort.”
Singh supports legalizing basement apartments and safe and affordable renting options.
Ariola, however, left it at, “It is not an easy fix. It’s worth taking a look at but as it stands now, they’ve been proven to be unsafe for inhabitants.”
The candidates’ perspectives proved at odds again regarding unemployment.
“People have to want to go back to work. People have to be able to go back to work,” said Ariola, adding that they either do not want to go back because they made more from unemployment and federal funds or because of new vaccination mandates.
Singh said that argument “creates the stereotype that some folks are lazy and some folks are ready to work. ...They were able to get more from government assistance than their actual job.”
Ariola supports better wages, as does Singh, but also prioritizes aid for business owners so they can hire back the staff they had pre-pandemic. If elected, she said she would create a division within her office dedicated to helping small businesses “navigate the labyrinth” of paperwork and get grants and incentives.
The forum ended with impassioned takes on shootings, police and bail reform and homelessness.
Ariola said she supports judges having more discretion, keeping violent criminals behind bars and investing resources back into the police, including a better anti-crime unit.
“If you want to add a social worker component that’s great but let’s have them be NYPD,” said Ariola. “Let’s make it a special unit.”
Singh proposed “alternative methods” in expanding public safety to accomapany traditional means like calling the police.
Both candidates brought up domestic violence, an issue Singh took credit for centering in the race.
“I’m so glad that all of my plans like equity, like domestic violence, like social workers, are now something all of my opponents are talking about,” she said.
The candidates acknowledged their differences in their final remarks.
Ariola said her platform “is not a 50-page playbook from the ultra-left.”
“She exudes what the movement wants,” she said.
“We want to be able to stay here,” she added. “We don’t want to have to flee, we don’t want to have to go to Florida. We don’t want to have to go to the Carolinas.”
Singh responded that her plan is long because it’s well-thought out.
“My opponent has been running for office since 1996 and has lost every election so it’s not about experience. It’s about desire, it’s about intent,” she said.
The debate can be watched on the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
Early voting begins on Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.