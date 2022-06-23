Incumbent Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) has a familiar and infamous primary challenger again this year in the race for Assembly District 35 in Western Queens covering East Elmhurst and Corona.
He is being challenged by Hiram Monserrate, a former councilman and state senator who was stripped of his seat after being convicted in 2009 of assaulting his then-girlfriend.
In February 2010, he was expelled from the Senate in a 53-8 vote.
He ran for his open seat but lost to Jose Peralta. Then he ran for Peralta’s open Assembly seat but lost to Francisco Moya (D-Corona) who is now the councilmember for the area.
In 2012, Monserrate pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and mail fraud conspiracy in connection with misusing money to help pay for a 2006 Senate campaign. He served 21 months in federal prison.
In 2016, Monserrate ran for Democratic district leader for the 35th District losing by a slim margin. The following year he ran for City Council and lost to Moya.
Monserrate challenged Aubry in 2020 but lost by a 65 to 35 percent margin.
He was formerly an NYPD officer and, despite the scandals, he was also elected district leader in 2018.
Aubry has been in office since 1992 and was previously director of Economic Development for the borough president.
In an interview with the Chronicle in 2020, Aubry touted his record of expanding schools in the district, the growth of La Guardia Airport and his former role as chairman of the state Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus.
