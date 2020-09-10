A Woodside man known as a hardworking immigrant was killed on his bicycle last week in a collision with a city bus.
Salvador Chairez-Rodriguez, 50, of 37-37 60 St. was riding westbound on 31st Avenue near the Woodside-Astoria border late on the night of Sept. 2 when he was hit by a city bus headed southbound on 51st Street, police said.
Chairez-Rodriguez went through “a steady red light” when he was hit, the NYPD reported. According to the Daily News, he actually collided with the side of the bus. Police said he was dragged by the bus and became dislodged at 32nd Avenue. Officers were called to the scene a few minutes before 11:30 p.m.
The victim had arrived here from Mexico about 20 years ago, worked in the restaurant industry and learned English as he strove to succeed, the Daily News reported a family friend as saying. The friend, Sal Torres, said Chairez-Rodriguez used to ride bicycles competitively and was a larger-than-life, happy person.
City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) was among those lamenting the death of Chairez-Rodriguez, saying on Twitter that it was “heartbreaking.”
“We need to expand dedicated bike infrastructure across #Queens and make our roads safer for all,” Van Bramer wrote.
Asked what infrastructure could prevent a cyclist from running a red light, Van Bramer’s office did not answer.
Asked what evidence showed Chairez-Rodriguez had done so, police said their investigation is ongoing.
