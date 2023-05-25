The presidents of New York City’s three public library systems testified last week to state the impacts that proposed $36.2 million budget cuts would have on service and operations.
It was the first time Brooklyn Public Library President Linda Johnson, Queens Public Library President Dennis Walcott and New York Public Library President Tony Marx spoke publicly since Mayor Adams partially restored some library funding in the 2024 executive budget plan.
But the remaining cuts could still be the “breaking point,” for them, Johnson stated in her remarks on Thursday.
The cuts would force the systems to pull back on filling vacancies the three said, and would hamper weekend operations and eliminate Sunday service altogether, as well as threaten other operations, including mobile libraries and services for migrants.
After the initial 4 percent budget reduction proposal, Walcott said his organization was “planning for deeply painful scenarios in the new fiscal year.”
The library systems are grateful for that reversal but the remaining cuts will result in significant service impacts, he said.
“Queens Public Library is facing a reduction of $5.9 million from the Administration as well as the loss of $4.38 million if the Council’s Library Initiative is not reauthorized — a total loss for QPL of $10.3 million,” Walcott said in his remarks.
Sunday service would be eliminated at the Central, Flushing and Kew Gardens Hills libraries and up to half of the locations would have to end Saturday service, he said.
The reduction would end universal six-day service for QPL and cut spending on books, materials, programs and services, and defer maintenance and repairs, Walcott continued.
Seventy-three staff positions would be cut, he added, saying “It would be a “major step backwards for our city.”
The libraries’ offerings include computer access and technology support, Wi-Fi, bilingual storytimes, job search assistance, afterschool homework help, college readiness workshops, spaces to connect with their neighbors and more.
On the weekends through April of this fiscal year, QPL hosted over 737,000 visits, more than 90,400 computer sessions, 4,600 programs with an attendance of more than 91,200, and circulated nearly 873,000 materials.
Walcott cited some of the ways residents make the most of their local libraries.
Conciere Taylor visits the Rochdale Village Library to “do research for fiction writing and personal health information,” Walcott shared. “I think everyone deserves the same opportunity,” he quoted Taylor as saying.
Xiao Hong Chen’s 2-year-old son was prepared for 3K, despite English as a second language and speech delays, at their branch.
QPL is requesting $10 million in unrestricted capital funding for the upcoming year, Walcott said, to cover shortfalls seamlessly and avoid funding-related delays.
Before the testimonies, a rally took place and supporters included Council members and DC37, the union representing library workers.
Councilwoman Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) attended, and in a statement said, “We devote a small fraction of the city’s budget to funding our libraries, but the return on that investment is immeasurable. It is unthinkable to suggest they find a way to do the same with less by slashing their budgets.”
