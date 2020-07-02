The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has begun installing vending machines selling personal protective equipment against COVID-19.
The pilot program offers machines that sell reusable masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
The one machine in Queens is located at the 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue subway and bus hub. One is in Brooklyn at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, and the rest are in Manhattan along major subway lines and at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
