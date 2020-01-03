Cuomo vetoes e-bike, electric scooter bill

Gov. Cuomo has vetoed legislation that would have paved the way for legalization of electric scooters and so-called throttle assist electric bicycles, and the sponsors of the bill in the state Legislature are promising to move forward to get the vehicles legalized.

Supporters of the measure, sponsored in the state Senate by Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) and in the Assembly by Rep. Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), said signing the bill into law would greatly benefit those in food delivery service, many of whom are immigrants who do so for a living.

They also said it reduces traffic congestion and air pollution from engine exhaust.

As of now, pedal assist bikes with batteries are permitted, though scooters and throttle assist bikes are preferred because they can operate at higher speeds with less effort.

Those stopped by police while operating scooters and illegal bikes can face tickets in excess of $500 and have their vehicles seized and impounded.

Ramos and Rozic, in statements issued by their offices last week, were disappointed but unbowed.

“Our state has failed to help tens of thousands of New Yorkers who desperately need relief from the punitive measures taken against them every day for merely doing their jobs,” she said. “New York criminalizes delivery workers who are merely trying to make an honest living and slaps them with thousands of dollars in fines, effectively ruining their ability to support themselves and their families.”

Additionally, the senator said, the state failed to take action to “reduce vehicular congestion on the street, provide an environmentally friendly alternative and create new means of transportation for people who live in transit deserts.”

Rozic said the bill has bipartisan suooprt. It was backed ed by the City Council, the New York Conference of Mayors and immigrant, transit and environmental advocates.

“Despite this missed opportunity, my goal always was and will continue to be a path forward — bike or otherwise for our delivery workers, environment and transit starved communities,” she said.

Cuomo, in a copy of his veto message provided by his office, was unmistakably clear in citing his view of the bill’s shortcomings.

“As part of the 2019 Executive budget, I included legislation that would legalize e-bikes and e-scooters if authorized by a locality,” Cuomo wrote. “The proposal contained a number of safety measures, including a lower speed limit, restrictions on where such e-bikes and e-scooters could be operated, a prohibition against operating while impaired by drugs or alcohol, a helmet requirement, mandatory front and rear lights, and a mandatory bell on each mode of conveyance.”

The governor wrote that the Legislature “inexplicably omitted several of the safety measures included in the budget proposal.”

“Failure to include these basic measures renders this legislation fatally flawed.”

Cuomo cited a recent study published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology which found that head injuries have tripled in the past 10 years due to the use of the vehicles in question, and of those injuries, two-thirds of the victims were not wearing helmets.

“Helmets are a common-sense requirement that should be imposed on operators of these vehicles to protect public safety,” he said. Specifically regarding e-bikes, Cuomo wrote the throttle motor that allows a rider to increase speed without pedaling renders them indistinguishable from mopeds, “which are already regulated and require license plates and driver’s licenses.”

Cuomo acknowledged that e-scooters carry the potential to be a useful tool in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“They do, however, carry significant safety concerns,” he added, referencing a number of recent accidents, including the death of a 16-year old boy in Elizabeth, NJ, which he said “demonstrates clearly” that e-bikes and e-scooters must be carefully and responsibly regulated.

“As such, I am constrained to veto this bill,” he said. “I look forward to continuing this discussion in the 2020 legislative session.”

The new session in Albany begins on Jan. 8, and Ramos said getting a bill passed will once again be a priority.

“Legalizing e-bikes is urgent. Delivery workers cannot continue paying exorbitant fines for their work tool. They deserve to work without fear of being fined or losing their livelihood,” she said in an email on Monday. “I have expressed my willingness to work with the governor’s office numerous times. We will continue to be open about these discussions and await his expected proposal in the executive budget.“

The vetoed bill had strong support from the Queens delegation to Albany, with backing from state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), John Liu (D-Bayside), James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), the deputy majority leader.

Backers in the Assembly included Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Michael Den Dekker (D-East Elmhurst), Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach), Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), David Weprin