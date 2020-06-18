“Don’t make me come down there ... ” Gov. Cuomo tweeted Saturday in response to a video of hundreds of Manhattanites flooding the streets of St. Marks Place. The next day he warned he would reverse the city’s reopening plan if enforcement on large gatherings didn’t ramp up, a threat the Mayor’s Office equated to “imprisoning” the people.
“That is what is going to happen here. I am warning today, in a nice way, consequences of your actions,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing June 14. The governor said that unlike Utah and Oregon, he wouldn’t issue a statewide reopening reversal, despite receiving 25,000 social distancing violation complaints statewide. Instead, only areas in poor compliance, most notably Manhattan and the Hamptons, would be punished. “I’m not going to turn a blind eye to that. New Yorkers deserve better.”
The state only reported 1.1 percent positive tests June 13, which Cuomo said is thanks to the people’s efforts to stay inside and control the pandemic. Recent violations, such as gathering in large crowds and forgoing a face covering, are not only illegal, but disrespectful to those who can become infected, he noted.
“They are rampant and there’s not enough enforcement. I am not going to allow situations to exist that we know have a high likelihood of causing an increase in the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said, calling on local government to be the enforcers, as well as bars and restaurants, which could get slapped with a State Liquor Authority violation or even lose their license for failure to limit crowding.
“If we increase the spread of the virus in Manhattan because of bars and restaurants, well then everybody in Manhattan is going to suffer,” he said. “Individuals who are violating the law, you can be held liable also. We got here because people did the right thing and if we stop doing the right thing we’ll see a very different trajectory.”
“We’re not going to go back to that dark place because local government didn’t do its job or because some individuals exploited the situation besides the legal violation,” he added.
The city began phase one of its reopening just last week, and Cuomo announced June 17 that it was on track to begin phase two on Monday. The Mayor’s Office said the city, has been cooperating with Cuomo’s guidelines thus far and has been taking the proper precautions to maintain safety.
“We must balance safety with people’s need to reopen their businesses,” a spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email. “We had social distancing ambassadors out all weekend distributing masks and encouraging people to disperse after making their purchases. These businesses are allowed to be open per the Governor’s guidelines and we don’t believe imprisoning people or taking away their livelihood is the answer.”
The spokesperson noted that the city has been doing aggressive outreach to restaurants and bars in the East Village to ensure they are aware of the relevant PAUSE guidance, which includes distributing “Take Out, Don’t Hang Out” posters for the businesses to display in their windows.
Additionally, social distancing ambassadors from multiple city agencies, such as the Sheriff’s Department, Parks Department, Department of Environmental Protection and NYPD, were deployed in the East Village over the past weekend. They distributed face coverings and educated the public on distancing measures. Ambassadors also helped bar and restaurant owners maintain crowd management, which included chalking sidewalks with 6-foot distance markings.
While the overcrowding violations were mainly recorded in Manhattan, Queens Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Thomas Grech noted that a consequential reopening reversal would be “devastating” to the small businesses of Queens.
“They cannot take anymore punches to the gut,” he told the Chronicle by phone Monday. “I wouldn’t want a spat between the governor and the mayor to cause problems for businesses who are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Grech had participated in multiple walk-arounds to the small businesses of the borough, including one tour of Jackson Heights on June 15, and said business owners are in full cooperation with PAUSE regulations.
He said he heard that Cuomo personally called some of the bars in Manhattan and reminded them they are under SLA authority, which he believes should be enough of a wake-up call for all businesses to keep their crowds under control, otherwise they’d lose their licenses.
“I think we have to be very, very careful before we generalize the situation that occurred outside of Queens,” he said. “For the most part, both businesses and consumers are following good social distancing guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.