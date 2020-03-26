Gov. Cuomo issued his most dire warnings to date on the coronavirus on Tuesday, saying the city is rapidly running out of time as the number of people ill with COVID-19 mounts and that the federal government can “pick the 26,000 people who are going to die” for lack of needed equipment.
Referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cuomo said, “FEMA says, ‘We’re sending 400 ventilators.’ Really? What am I going to do with 400 ventilators when I need 30,000? You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators.”
The governor was speaking at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, which is being turned into a 1,000-bed hospital to help treat the onslaught of coronavirus cases expected to need treatment in the city.
The state has about 53,000 hospital beds and estimates it will need 140,000 to treat COVID-19 patients in as little as two weeks. Earlier, the state had projected it would need 110,000 beds by mid-May.
On Wednesday Cuomo reported there were 5,146 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide, bringing the total to 30,811. Of those new cases, 2,952 were in New York City, bringing the total here to 17,856.
“We’re not slowing it and it is accelerating on its own,” Cuomo said, adding, “The inescapable conclusion is that the rate of infection is going up. It is spiking. The apex is higher than we thought and the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts.”
He reiterated his belief, also frequently stated by Mayor de Blasio, that President Trump must invoke the Defense Production Act to take command of the supply chain for necessary equipment such as the ventilators and surgical masks that he said the state has been seeking from all over the world.
“[The] president said, ‘It’s a war,’” Cuomo said. “It is a war. Well then act like it’s a war and it’s not anti-business. Nobody’s talking about changing the governmental philosophy. By the way, the businesses would welcome it.
“I speak to the businesses. You know what they say: ‘I’ll do it, but I need startup capital. I can’t turn my factory overnight into a ventilator manufacturing company. I have to buy equipment. I have to find personnel.’”
Cuomo did say he agreed with Trump on trying out medications, especially a combination of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin to treat coronavirus patients.
“First of all, I agree with the president,” he said. “Try everything you can. I agree. He said he had heard good things about that drug combination. So had I, I said, “Send it to me. I will use it first. As soon as you send it to me, I will use it.” He sent it to me. I’m using it today. Knock plastic. If it works, great, great.”
Cuomo has been holding daily press events on the coronavirus situation, at which he has done everything from announce new social-distancing rules, including the one last Friday barring all businesses except those deemed essential from operating, to report that so far 40,000 healthcare workers, including retirees and students, have signed up to volunteer to work as part of the state’s surge healthcare force during the pandemic, with more expected over the coming weeks.
Last Friday he also announced more stringent rules for those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as the elderly, detailing when they may leave the house in a measure he called “Matilda’s Law” after his mother.
At the Javits Center event Tuesday, Cuomo displayed newly delivered medical supplies and was joined by Major Gen. Raymond Shields of the state’s Division of Military and Naval Affairs; Major Gen. Patrick Murphy, commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security; Alan Steele of the center; and Col. Thomas Asbury, commander and district engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
On Wednesday he blasted the financial relief bill being crafted in Washington, DC, saying it would shortchange New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.