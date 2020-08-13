A good portion of the stalemate over a new round of federal COVID-19 stimulus is due to extended unemployment benefits, with congressional Democrats wanting renewal of the $600-per-week federal bonus on top of state unemployment payments; Republicans at $200 per week while a new state-federal program is set up; and President Trump issuing an executive order last week extending the benefits but reducing them to $400, with the states paying 25 percent.
And while the most noise has been coming out of Washington, DC, Raquel Olivares, executive director of the Woodhaven Business Improvement District, sees it playing out right here in Queens.
“Our membership’s views are mixed,” Olivares told the Chronicle this week, speaking of the $600 bonus. “Many of our members who are opening and trying to hire or rehire staff are finding it difficult. Some are saying they make more on unemployment than they would working. But other members say they know people and families with children who need the money.”
Trump, in a statement posted on the White House website, said Republicans were willing to “immediately” sign a deal extending unemployment benefits and eviction protections.
The House passed a $3 trillion bailout proposal in May, with Senate Republicans waiting until the end of July to extend a $1 trillion counteroffer.
Trump accused Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of using those as bargaining chips to extract bailout money for matters unrelated to COVID-19.
“Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have chosen to hold this vital assistance hostage on behalf of a very few partisan demands and the radical-left Democrats, and we just can’t do that.”
Trump said he hopes to reach a quick agreement on items unrelated to his executive order, though Gov. Cuomo believes the president is being overly optimistic about his chances.
Cuomo, in a transcript of a press briefing on Monday, said first that Trump’s executive order undoubtedly will be challenged in court.
He added that legal challenges aside, Trump’s plan is completely unworkable, as it would cost the state $4 billion between now and the end of the calendar year.
“His executive order says the unemployment insurance could be $400 but the state has to pay $100 of the $400 — that’s $4.2 billion,” Cuomo said. “We started with a $30 billion hole and your solution is to cost me another $4 billion? Thank you. That’s handing the drowning man an anchor.”
Cuomo said states and municipalities need $500 billion in unrestricted aid in any new bailout package, with New York alone needing $30 billion. He also is seeking $12 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to offset existing and anticipated revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic.
Trump’s executive order and the existing GOP bill in the Senate, do not address state bailouts funding.
Schumer, like Cuomo, considers that to be a fatal flaw in the plan.
“Yesterday’s executive orders can be summed up in three words: unworkable, weak and narrow,” Schumer said in a statement on his website. “Among several deficiencies, these orders totally leave out money for our schools to reopen safely, money for state and local governments that’s needed to fight fires, pick up the garbage or employ teachers.”
Schumer also wants more money included for COVID-19 testing, treatment and tracing.
“That is why I am calling on President Trump and the GOP to meet Democrats in the middle — like we have done in the prior bills — and come up with an agreement that will actually help us get through this crisis,” Schumer concluded.
Schumer’s counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), was unimpressed in a statement released by his office on Monday.
“For weeks, Speaker Pelosi and the Democratic Leader stalled and stalled in backroom negotiations with the Administration’s team,” he said. “For weeks, they held up important aid over non-COVID-related demands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.