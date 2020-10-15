Last Thursday night, a couple of police officers walked into Gabriel Yusupov’s barber shop, Fresh Looks, in Forest Hills and asked him if he was closed.
“It was the end of the day and we were sweeping up and I said, ‘Yes, I was about to close,’” the barber said.
Good, the cops said, because he wasn’t going to be permitted to open the next day — or for another two weeks after that.
The day before, Gov. Cuomo ordered all “non-essential” businesses in COVID-19 hot spots to close for 14 days. As it turned out, without realizing it, Fresh Looks was caught in the net.
Cuomo’s “cluster action initiative” came with a map that showed that in one spot, the boundary of the most-restrictive area, the so-called red zone, went right down the middle of 108th Street.
The east side of the street, where Fresh Looks was located, was part of the less-stringent orange zone.
Yusupov assumed he was OK, until he got the visit from the cops. Haircutting is not allowed in the orange zone.
“I didn’t know,” he said this week in a phone interview from the front of his shuttered shop. “They told me if I didn’t close, the fine was $15,000.”
Confusion has been high among store owners along the business strip of 108th Street, where the border was drawn last week by state authorities, closing schools, restricting houses of worship and re-imposing harsh rules on businesses trapped behind the line.
On the orange side, supermarkets and restaurants are open with outdoor dining allowed.
On the red side, it’s takeout only for restaurants. Gift shops, housewares stores and hair salons are closed behind roll-down gates.
“No one is dying now,” said Brenda Mananov, owner of Nadezhda, a kosher restaurant on the red side of the street. Government officials “are doing everything opposite” of what they should be doing, she said.
Business at her restaurant was down 80 percent when it was doing only takeout, she said.
After sidewalk and limited indoor dining was reinstated last month, “the business came back to normal,” said Mananov.
“We spent a lot of money building outdoor seating and we were about to put in heating,” she said. “Now, we’re not going to do anything.”
“It doesn’t make sense,” said Boris Svonu, who owns a kosher restaurant called Salute across the street from Nadezhda, on the orange side.
In Salute this week, a dozen tables were set with white table cloths and silverware, but no one had sat there in recent days. “Takeout only,” Svonu explained.
Back on the red side, the tables and chairs Jerusalem Bagels set up for outdoor dining are stacked in a lonely corner of the dining room.
“It’s definitely annoying,” said Manny Mikhaylov, a manager of the bagel shop.
“When I first heard about it, I thought it was being poorly done,” he said. “Don’t shut down just one side of the street.”
Some business owners on the avenue who have already been through the long lockdown earlier this year seem resigned to the return of restrictions.
“It’s been difficult but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Patricia Ramirez, manager of a Spanish restaurant, El Rey Latino, on the red side.
“Most of our business is not sit-down. It’s pickup and delivery,” she said. “Thank God, it’s been a situation we can handle.”
In fact, shop owners are quick to sympathize with others on the street whom they believe are worse off.
“I feel bad for these people,” Ramirez said, pointing at the hair salon next door. “They were closed for four months. Now they have to shut down again.”
“We still have people, we’re mostly takeout,” said Mikhaylov of Jerusalem Bagel.
“But the restaurants down the street, their business is people sitting down and eating,” he said. “They don’t have that now.”
In the background lurks the fear that the virus will not go away quickly.
“We’re told it’s 14 days,” said Mikhaylov. “But I assume it will be longer if things don’t get better.”
