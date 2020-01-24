Cuomo’s budget is $6 billion short

Staring at a $6 billion budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year, Gov. Cuomo is proposing to push more of the rising cost of Medicaid — which provides health coverage for low-income people — onto New York City.

At least $2 billion of the projected deficit is money the state has been paying toward the city’s share of the state’s annual $75 billion Medicaid costs.

With the cost skyrocketing on the insurance plan that covers 6 million New Yorkers, Cuomo said the state can no longer pick up the costs that are supposed to be paid by local governments.

“The Medicaid system has to be fiscally sustainable,” said Cuomo. “And if it is not financially sustainable, then we accomplish nothing.”

Medicaid costs jumped 7 percent in 2019, according to state officials.

A spokesman for Mayor de Blasio signaled that the city would “fight” to keep the Medicaid benefits from being slashed.

Medicaid cuts would affect the services the program currently pays for, including certain types of home care and hospital reimbursements.

‘I told the hospitals in my district a couple of weeks ago: ‘Don’t jump off a building when you see the governor’s budget,’” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).

“Like all executive budgets, it’s just a starting point.”

The governor and the Legislature have until April 1 to come to agreement on and pass a new budget.

Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) said his priority is “seeing that people with developmental difficulties are protected” from Medicaid cuts.

“The staff working in group homes were, in some cases, earning less than people at McDonald’s,” he said. “We worked hard to fix that” and he does not want to see those gains lost.

Cuomo’s budget plan, released on Tuesday, contains a number of other proposals including:

• legalizing the sale of marijuana for recreational use, an idea he proposed last year but withdrew in the face of legislator opposition.

Taxes from the sale of legal pot are projected to bring in $20 million in revenue for in 2021 and as much as $188 million by 2025.

But lawmakers did not believe the law adequately dealt with issues like preventing driving while under the influence and use in public.

• a 3 percent increase in allocations to local schools, the other huge portion of the state budget.

Cuomo said he would pay particular attention to making sure the increases go to poorer school districts.

• cutting the tax break offered to movie and TV producers for filming in New York.

• a business tax reduction and another cut in middle-income taxes.

• a deal to legalize e-bikes and scooters, with elements not in a bill to do so he vetoed last month.

• a second look at some parts of the controversial bail-reform measures that went into effect Jan. 1.