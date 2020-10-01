Gov. Cuomo on Monday announced that the state’s Tenant Safe Harbor Act will be extended until Jan. 1 to protect residential tenants from eviction if they are suffering financial hardship during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Cuomo’s executive order extends the protections of the Tenant Safe Harbor Act to eviction warrants that existed prior to the start of the pandemic, according to a statement issued by his press office.
“As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID,” Cuomo said. “We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through January 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis.”
The governor first announced a state moratorium on residential and commercial evictions on March 20 to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the emergency.
He signed the Tenant Safe Harbor Act on June 30, along with additional legislation providing financial assistance to residential renters and landlords. Previous executive orders have prohibited charges or fees for late rent payments, and tenants facing financial hardship can still use their security deposit as payment and repay their security deposit over time.
Judith Goldiner, attorney-in-charge of the Civil Law Reform Unit at The Legal Aid Society, said in a statement from the agency that the group wants to see the new order’s specific wording.
“The devil is in the details, and we have yet to see an executive order with any specifics,” she said. “A true moratorium will protect all tenants regardless of circumstance and not include any exemptions that landlords could exploit to drag our clients to court on frivolous grounds.”
Goldiner also said New York will still very much be in the midst of a public health crisis come 2021, and relief for tenants must extend “well beyond the end of the pandemic.
“We eagerly await executive order language and hope that it truly provides the comprehensive relief that our clients deserve,” she said.
Earlier in September, Cuomo extended the state’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures until Oct. 20. The order extends protections already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors in recognition of the financial toll the pandemic has taken on business owners, his office said, including retail establishments and restaurants. The extension gives commercial tenants and mortgagors additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward.
Áine Duggan, president and CEO of The Partnership for the Homeless, said in a press release that the decision is a short-sighted one.
“While we acknowledge the importance of the eviction moratorium extension to safeguard families in their homes, today’s action continues an insufficient response by our leaders to the needs of the more than one million New Yorkers in crisis with rent arrears,” Duggan said, adding that with the extension set to end in January, it means families are now looking at losing their homes in the dead of winter.
She said leadership continues to make the same mistake by setting a premature end date to the moratorium, assigning near-term end dates and waiting until a few days before each deadline to announce the next extension, thus creating insecurity and fear among the most vulnerable New Yorkers.
Duggan also said keeping people in their homes makes financial sense.
“The cost of allowing a family to lose their home and end up in the shelter system is approximately three times the cost of ensuring they keep their home,” she said.
