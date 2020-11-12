Bars, restaurants and gyms are under curfew.
Gov. Cuomo announced Nov. 11 that beginning Friday all food establishments will be required to shut their doors to indoor or outdoor dining at 10 p.m. They will be allowed to continue curbside pickup past that point, however. Gyms must close at 10 p.m., too, and no gatherings of 10 people or more will be allowed anywhere.
“States surrounding us have done something that I think is intelligent and we’re going to follow suit,” Cuomo said at the Wednesday press conference. He pointed to Connecticut, which enacted a similar policy on Nov. 6 and New Jersey, which will put theirs into effect Nov. 12. — food establishments must close their indoor premises at 10 p.m. and cannot open until at least 5 a.m. the following day.
“I don’t want people in Connecticut saying, ‘We can’t meet in my house, so we’ll meet at yours in New York,’” Cuomo explained. “We don’t want the traffic steered in our direction.”
New York State reported 3,964 positive COVID-19 cases Nov. 10, the highest number since early May. That same day, the country clocked in 139,855 cases, setting a new record for highest number in a single day that beat the previous one that had been set just four days earlier.
The curfew will not affect indoor dining capacities at this time, the governor said. New York City food establishments can continue to serve indoors at 25 percent, but capacity will not be raised to 50 percent in the near future, smashing small eateries’ hopes to move more business inside.
“Do we want to? Yes, we’d welcome this opportunity, but in the case of community security it’s better not to,” Downtown Flushing Business Improvement District Executive Director Dian Yu said in the hours leading up to Cuomo’s announcement. “They’re more focused on outdoor dining, which I think is a good thing. We’re trying to avoid a second wave.”
In anticipation of delayed indoor dining, food establishments have been investing in heaters, wind shields and other amenities to create a more comfortable outdoor dining experience as the cold weather creeps in.
“Food establishments are on shaky ground,” he explained. “They’re willing to make the investment so they at least have a fighting chance.”
Indoor dining capacities will only be reduced if the curfews prove ineffective — if cases continue to rise, food establishments could be shut down.
Cuomo said food establishments and gyms are two of the top three coronavirus spreaders as recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the third being house parties. To combat gatherings of 10 people or more, he said he needs the support of local law enforcement.
“You can make rules, the rules are only as good as the enforcement. Period. Local governments are in charge of enforcement. There are only two fundamental truths in this situation — It’s individual discipline and it’s government enforcement. Period. End of sentence,” Cuomo said. “We went through this with bars and restaurants once before, we put rules in place. There was widespread lack of compliance.”
