Gov. Cuomo announced that families of frontline public employees who died from the coronavirus will be entitled to line-of-duty benefits.
“Today we’re saying we honor that service and we’re going to make sure that every government in the State of New York provides death benefits to those public heroes who died from COVID-19 during this emergency,” Cuomo said Monday at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum.
The governor pointed to transit workers, doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and EMS workers as some of the frontline heroes.
“And I’m sure many people were afraid to show up, but they showed up anyway, and they deserve not just words of thanks but actions that show the appreciation,” Cuomo said.
Mayor de Blasio had called on state lawmakers to support line-of-duty death benefits for survivors of municipal employees who die from the virus. He said more than 270 city employees have succumbed to the disease.
— David Russell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.