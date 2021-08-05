Chairs are still moving in the wake of Patrick Foye’s departure last Friday as chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
And Gov. Cuomo appears to be having difficulty getting the state Senate to act on legislation to speed up some full-time appointments to key positions.
Cuomo last Thursday appointed Janno Lieber to serve as acting board chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, effective last Saturday. The move elevated Lieber from his post as president of MTA Construction & Development.
Foye was chairman and CEO for four years before Cuomo appointed him as interim president and CEO of the Empire State Development Corp. But Cuomo now wants to divide MTA leadership duties with Lieber as CEO and Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit, taking over as board chair.
Feinberg would become the first woman to hold the post of board chairperson, and a bill that would allow Cuomo to split the two posts has been passed by the state Assembly.
But it has been languishing in the Senate for several weeks.
The changes come as the MTA faces numerous challenges, including getting ridership numbers back to pre-Covid-19 levels, several big ticket construction projects, aging infrastructure and lots and lots of uncertainties about funding.
“Our public transportation systems will be the backbone of New York’s comeback as more and more people return to work in-person,” Cuomo said in a press release on his official website on Thursday. “Janno knows what it takes to make the MTA work for the millions of customers who rely on this system every day to get to their destination, and he will serve as Acting Board Chair and CEO.
“But at this critical time in state history, I believe the best long-term approach to leading the MTA would be to have two strong, experienced leaders at the helm — Sarah Feinberg as the first woman Chair and Janno Lieber as CEO. While the Senate has yet to act, the MTA nominees and leaders continue to be available for policy discussions and confirmation hearings, as they have been since the legislation was introduced nearly two months ago.”
Lieber also lobbed a volley at the upper chamber.
“I am excited to get to work leading the MTA’s continued recovery from the pandemic, though I am disappointed I won’t yet be working alongside my supremely qualified friend Sarah Feinberg,” he said. “We are still counting on the Senate to act on the Governor’s proposal and approve her historic nomination as the MTA’s first woman Chair. In the meantime, I thank the Governor for the opportunity to serve New Yorkers and support the region’s ongoing revival.”
Feinberg, in her statement, also was looking forward to the switch.
“As we wait for the State Senate to return to session, the Governor, Janno and I agree that this is the best path forward to provide stability and continuity of leadership at the MTA,” she said. “While I am disappointed in the Senate’s delay in taking up deliberations of our nominations, I have no doubt Janno will do a tremendous job in the acting role ... I hope to join him soon in leading the MTA and region through this next chapter.”
