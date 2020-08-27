Following criticism about the counting of absentee ballots in June’s primary races and with concerns about cuts to the Post Office having an impact on elections in November, Gov. Cuomo signed election reforms into law last Friday.
The three-part package includes new measures allowing absentee ballot applications to be submitted to the Board of Elections immediately; expanding the necessary protections to allow a voter to get an absentee ballot due to risk or fear of illness, including COVID-19; and ensuring all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after the election will be counted. Ballots with a postmark demonstrating that they were mailed on or before Election Day will be counted if received by Nov. 10.
“The federal administration has ordered an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service and with COVID-19 threatening our ability to have safe, in-person voting, these measures are critical to ensuring a successful and fair election at one of the most important moments in our nation’s history,” Cuomo said.
One of the tightest races over the summer was Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) race with Suraj Patel. The BOE certified her as the winner but Patel, unhappy about a number of mail-in ballots that were rejected as they were not postmarked by June 23, or at all, took the case to court and a federal judge ruled that some disputed ballots should be counted.
He praised the reforms, calling it “a victory for New York voters” in a statement.
“New York’s voting envelope design alone resulted in an astronomical 10 percent invalidation rate because it was too confusing,” Patel said. “Our outdated postmark requirements caused another more than 10 percent of ballots to be invalidated. While today’s Executive Order corrects these issues and other for November, unfortunately the damage in the June Primary is already done.”
Allowing voters to request absentee ballots immediately adds almost seven weeks to the amount of time a voter has to vote instead of the former provision that prevented voters from requesting absentee ballots until 30 days before election day.
Ballots can be postmarked on Nov. 3, and the BOE can count all ballots that have a time stamp showing it was delivered the day after the election but does not have a dated postmark.
“It’s critical we learn the lessons of the primary election and ensure every valid vote counts in November,” said state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria). “The bill being signed today will help insulate voters from problems caused by difficulties with the US Postal Service.”
For the general election, voters can cast ballots in the early voting period from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, at the polls on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or by absentee ballot.
