Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday said he would sign an executive order declaring Juneteenth a holiday for state workers this year, and will offer legislation making it an official state holiday beginning next year.
Juneteenth is June 19, the date in 1865 when the outlawing of slavery was announced in the last state to get the news, Texas.
“Friday is Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States — and it’s a day that is especially relevant in this moment in history,” Cuomo said in a statement issued by his press office. “Although slavery ended over 150 years ago, there has still been rampant, systemic discrimination and injustice in this state and this nation, and we have been working to enact real reforms to address these inequalities. I am going to issue an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees and I’ll propose legislation next year to make it an official state holiday so New Yorkers can use this day to reflect on all the changes we still need to make to create a more fair, just and equal society.”
