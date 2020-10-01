Gov. Cuomo last week took Mayor de Blasio to task for not yet complying with an order to reform the Police Department as the governor wants it done, even as violent crime is on the upswing.
Cuomo in June ordered every government in the state with a law enforcement agency to craft a reform plan with public input and legislative approval. If such a plan is not OK’d by April 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year, the municipality will lose funding from Albany. De Blasio announced some police reforms in August, but they were administrative changes that did not involve the public or City Council action.
Cuomo said it is “wholly unacceptable” that the city has yet to begin the process he ordered. “One hundred, forty-six jurisdictions are doing it,” he said. “Why isn’t New York City doing it? The mayor can lead it. The city council president can lead it. The comptroller could lead it. The public advocate could lead it. If none of them want to lead it, I will find someone to lead it.”
De Blasio said in response that he has been reforming the NYPD for years and Cuomo needs to get his facts straight.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
