Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday announced a new contact tracing program to reduce the coronavirus infection rate, an effort that will jointly be led by former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his charity organization.
The goal is to find more people with the virus and put them under quarantine using what Cuomo called a “tracer army” to implement the plan.
“Once you trace, and you find more positives, then you isolate the positives, they’re under quarantine, they can’t go out, they can’t infect anybody else,” Cuomo said at his daily virus press briefing. “This entire operation has never been done before. So, it’s intimidating. You’ve never heard the words, ‘testing, tracing, isolate,’ before. No one has. We’ve just never done this.”
He continued, “Well, we have to put together a tracing army. OK. We’ve put together armies before. Never a tracing army. But we can put together people, we can organize, we can train, and we can do it. And yes, it’s a big deal, but it’s what we have to do and it’s what we will do.”
Cuomo said the state’s 300 private labs could, in theory, do about 40,000 coronavirus tests per week, if they ran 24/7, and that he will set that number as a goal. And when someone tests positive, the state will trace whom he or she has had contact with.
Bloomberg Philanthropies will provide organizational support and technical assistance to build and execute the program, Cuomo said.
The governor also said that his meeting the prior evening with President Trump was a productive one. For one thing, he said, Trump had agreed to waive the “state match” for costs incurred by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The state normally would have to pay 25 percent of the FEMA costs, but with the president agreeing to the waiver, New York will save “hundreds of millions of dollars,” Cuomo said.
And the governor said the number of new hospitalizations and intubations statewide continues to decrease, while the one-day death toll dropped to 474 Tuesday.
