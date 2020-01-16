Cuomo banking plan could aid SE nabes

Gov. Cuomo is promising to dedicate more than $25 million in state resources to help residents and business owners in low- and middle-income neighborhoods who are deemed unserved or underserved by traditional banks.

In the book prepared for last week’s State of the State address, Cuomo is calling for creation of the Excelsior Banking Network, “which will increase access to safe, affordable bank accounts and small dollar loans in underserved low-income communities all across the state.”

Cuomo’s outline said the definition includes rural communities with no brick-and-mortar banks for miles around; and “underserved urban centers” where residents must rely on pricey check-cashing services.

“[T]oo many New Yorkers, particularly lower-income citizens, communities of color and immigrants, have difficulty accessing basic banking services and credit for small business,” the document states. “Too few quality financial services options exist for low- and moderate-income communities in New York that need them the most.”

Cuomo hopes to use the money to leverage $300 million for community development financial institutions.

Cuomo’s second initiative is to set up a statewide Office of Financial Inclusion and Empowerment to give people access to financial services, counseling and financial literacy education.

State Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), a member of the Banking Committee, believes multiple communities in Southeast Queens could benefit from such programs.

And he doesn’t think this is just another promise his constituents have heard before.

“I’ve never heard it in the State of the State address before,” Vanel told the Chronicle in a telephone interview this week. “I’m excited. A lot of communities are underbanked, with people trying to function outside the traditional financial community.”

Vanel believes such initiatives could help residents who must rely on services with large transaction fees.

“It also could help people get loans with fair interest rates,” he said. The assemblyman said he would also like to have the program include an initiative he has been pushing to give more people access to electronic debit and banking cards.

The Rev. Edward McKay, a longtime member of Community Board 12, also said multiple communities could qualify.

He has long sought to establish credit unions and other services in Southeast Queens to make up for a lack of banking services.

But McKay also said any state initiative would have to introduce programs that treat their communities better than the big banks traditionally have.

“My problem with big banks is that I’ve seen them generate millions from our community, but never reinvest it back in the community,” McKay said.