First, Gov. Cuomo claimed the multiple sexual harassment allegations were women misinterpreting his jokes as unwanted flirtation. Then, after plenty of backlash, he apologized for his behavior and chalked it up to his “usual and customary way of greeting” people.
The governor admitted March 3 that he acted in ways that made people uncomfortable, but remains adamant that he never touched anyone inappropriately. He claims he didn’t realize he was causing pain to the three women who came forward in the past week, and apologized for his actions.
“However, what I also understand is that it doesn’t matter my intent. What matters is if anybody is offended by it,” he said Wednesday. “I could intend no offense but if they were offended by it then it was wrong. And if they were offended then I apologize.”
Lindsay Boylan, a former state economic agency chief of staff, posted a Feb. 23 story detailing multiple objectifying and humiliating experiences with the governor. He allegedly made public comments on her looks, told colleagues he had a crush on her and made unwanted physical advances, including one instance in which he kissed her on her mouth.
Charlotte Bennett, a former executive assistant and health policy adviser, came forward three days later to describe similar encounters. She claimed Cuomo made unwelcome advances and asked inappropriate questions about her relationships, including whether age was an important factor to her and if she had “ever been with an older man.”
Anna Ruch, a campaign organizer who worked on Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden’s presidential runs, alleged the governor put his hand on her lower back — she removed it — before he grabbed her by the face and asked to kiss her. She described feeling helpless against Cuomo’s physical dominance and aggressive nature. A photograph taken by The New York Times captured the moment Ruch described, but Cuomo said the facial grab was not meant to be a sexual advance — he said hundreds of pictures exist of him making the same gesture to men, women and children as a way of saying, ‘Hello.’ He did not acknowledge the allegation that he asked to kiss her.
“Sadly, these behaviors are not surprising. Our society is still deeply rooted in misogyny and men have often abused their power in various institutions, including in government,” Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-Elmhurst) told the Chronicle upon learning of the claims.
González-Rojas was one of 29 state assemblywomen to issue a Feb. 28 joint statement demanding a transparent investigation into the claims. The women called on investigators to fully evaluate and subpoena witnesses and to seek the production of documents, but Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), who did not sign the joint statement, told the Chronicle there may not be much concrete evidence to procure.
“This current situation is a symptom of a bigger problem that specifically shines a light on the negative impacts of power on both powerful men and women alike,” said Hyndman. “Here’s the truth of the matter: Not all offenses come with receipts or hardcore proof,” she said. “Some come with trauma unseen and only felt by victims of these instances. We have to ensure to support these stories as well — or we are not doing our jobs.”
González-Rojas agreed, calling the systemic problem that encourages inappropriate power dynamics between those in power and their subordinate aides the “Albany way” and the “old boys’ network.”
“I believe that we have to trust survivors and that often people in power, usually men, have an innate bias and power differential where they act in ways that are unfair, unsafe, and unjust,” she said.
Cuomo obliged with leaders calling for an investigation into the allegations, but initially tried to select his own investigator. After backlash, the Governor’s Office turned the responsibility of selecting an independent lawyer to state Attorney General Letitia James and Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Janet DiFiore, a Cuomo-appointed official. Following further outcry, James was granted the sole authority of choosing an investigator.
“This shouldn’t be about politics,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens) told the Chronicle via email. “Everyone deserves a workplace that is safe and free from harassment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.