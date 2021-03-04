Three women — his former aides Lindsay Boylan, top, and Charlotte Bennett as well as Obama-Biden campaign organizer Anna Ruch — have come forward with allegations that Gov. Cuomo had acted or spoken inappropriately toward them, a theme women in politics say is unfortunately the norm. The evolving scandal has added fuel to state legislators’ demands for him to resign, which were ignited after the state attorney general found the Department of Health had been drastically underreporting nursing home deaths.