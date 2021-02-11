After Queens leaders called for more local vaccination sites at trusted institutions over the past several weeks, Gov. Cuomo announced three community-based pop-up locations in Queens coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers.
In South Richmond Hill, the Sikh Cultural Society at 95-30 118 St. is offering appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
In Bayside, the Korean Community Service at 203-05 32 Ave. is offering appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 11 and 12.
In Jamaica, the NYCHA Shelton Houses at 89-09 162 St. is offering appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13.
Appointments can be scheduled through Somos Community Care by visiting somosvaccinations.com or calling (833) SOMOSNY (766-6769).
The vaccine sites will return in three weeks to administer second doses, according to the Governor’s Office.
— Max Parrott
