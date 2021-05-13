Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that State University of New York and City University of New York campuses will require proof of vaccination for students attending in-person classes starting in the fall semester.
“Let’s make a global statement that you cannot go back to school in-person in September unless you have a vaccine. That will be a major motivation to get the vaccine. And if you have to get a vaccine, why would you wait until September, why wouldn’t you get it now?” Cuomo said during a press conference.
Cuomo said he would encourage private universities to adopt the policy as well. The public systems join other large city schools like NYU and Columbia, as well as some public university systems in other states that have already issued a vaccine requirement.
Until recently Cuomo had been resistant to requiring vaccinations, saying that a mandate could result in lawsuits.
Cuomo made the announcement as part of a broader effort to encourage New Yorkers to receive their vaccinations. He said that he wants to target the youth population in his effort to boost the number of vaccinated New Yorkers.
“So we’re at 60 percent as a population, we’re [at] 24 percent with 16 to 25; 26 to 34, we’re at 35 percent. That’s where we have to get the numbers up, the youthful and the doubtful,” Cuomo said during the conference.
State law already mandates that all college students are required to get a vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella. All state-run mass vaccination sites are now open to all New Yorkers ages 16 and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-served basis.
