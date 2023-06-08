Despite claims to the contrary, City University of New York officials did not approve the speech given by CUNY School of Law graduation speaker Fatima Mousa Mohammed last month, officials say.
Mohammed’s May 12 speech sparked controversy weeks later when it became more widely viewed, due to its criticism of institutions ranging from CUNY itself to the New York Police Department and the state of Israel. Mohammed called the law “a manifestation of white supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world” and asked her fellow graduates to turn their joy, excitement and rage into “the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism around the world.”
After the speech was criticized by the CUNY Board of Trustees and chancellor, as well as Mayor Adams, some media outlets and other public figures, the CUNY School of Law Student Government said on Twitter that it had been approved by several officials including Dean Sudha Setty and Frank Wu, the president of Queens College. The latter school provided the venue for the event, Colden Auditorium.
Queens College contacted the Chronicle after the Student Government claim was published in the paper’s June 1 editorial. Its press office said Wu had not seen or approved the speech and sent a statement from him explaining that the Flushing school only provided a venue for the graduation ceremony, as it does for many entities. The statement, published in this week’s Letters to the Editor section, said the college strongly supports the CUNY board and chancellor’s condemnation of Mohammed’s “hateful remarks.”
When the Queens Chronicle contacted Setty via email, it got an automated response saying she was away from the office. But CUNY spokeswoman Kathleen Lucadamo responded that “there was no approval given on this speech.”
