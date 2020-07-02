Berenecea Johnson Eanes has been appointed president of York College in Jamaica, effective Aug. 1, having served in the interim role since last September. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez of the City University of New York.
Eanes replaces Marcia Keizs, who stepped down last August after 14 years at York.
“Berenecea Johnson Eanes has demonstrated strong motivational management acumen and an ironclad commitment to improve student outcomes,” Matos Rodriguez said in a statement issued by CUNY.
Other presidential appointments announced Tuesday included Kenneth Adams at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City; Christine Mangino at Queensborough Community College in Bayside; and Anthony Munroe at Borough of Manhattan Community College [see related stories in some editions or online at qboro.com].
Eanes, in a statement issued by CUNY, said it was a privilege to be selected.
“York is a campus rich with a history and a diversity that is a reflection of the Jamaica, Queens, community it was built within,” she said. “It has been a pleasure to serve as the interim president this past academic year and establish the new strategic plan and priorities that will drive the future of the college. ... I am humbled to be chosen to lead this amazing campus community that paves the way for local students to rise in social mobility and become global citizens.”
Eanes previously served as vice president for student affairs at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Brooklyn from 2006 to 2012. She was vice president for student affairs at California State University, Fullerton from 2012 to 2019, leading a team of over 400 employees and a division that supported 40,000 students.
Her planning to increase engagement, retention and graduation rates at CSUF led to a number of university records — a 33 percent improvement in six-year graduation rates for first-time freshmen; a more than 100 percent improvement in four-year graduation rates for first-time freshmen; a 19 percent improvement in two-year graduation rates for transfer students and a 41 percent improvement in four-year graduation rates for transfer students. She was the lone administrator to earn the California State University’s 2018 Wang Family Excellence Award.
Eanes earned her Bachelor of Science degree in public health from Dillard University in New Orleans and her master’s degree in social work from Boston University. She earned her Ph.D. in social work from Clark Atlanta College.
This spring, she has been credited with guiding York through the COVID-19 crisis, implementing a system of distance learning and remote working while also launching a number of support services to help the most vulnerable students.
