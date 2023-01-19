Protesters opposed to Drag Story Hour kept up the pressure against City Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) Sunday, confronting him outside his home and chalking their opinions on the sidewalk, according to statements the lawmaker posted to Twitter.
“Last night, after a meaningful day of reflection on Dr. King, I came home to homophobic and transphobic protesters outside my door, again, vandalizing the sidewalk & shouting slurs with my children inside,” he said, referencing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “This disgusting behavior is another reminder of the work ahead of us.”
The protesters’ sidewalk graffiti pointed out that Krishnan funds Drag Story Hour, which he does with discretionary tax dollars for sessions at the Jackson Heights Library. Their signs and at least one protester’s umbrella bore messages such as “Stop taking children’s innocence away” and “Drag is not for children.”
Drag Story Hour involves men dressed up as caricatures of women — drag queens — reading books to young children. It has become a phenomenon nationwide. Supporters say it exposes children to people who defy gender expectations and helps them celebrate inclusiveness and diversity. Detractors say it exposes them to perversion, confuses them and could even lead to some questioning their own gender when they would not have otherwise. Rallies for and against it have been held outside the Jackson Heights Library.
The purpose of Drag Story Hour is further elucidated in “Drag pedagogy: The playful practice of queer imagination in early childhood,” a paper by H. Keenan and Lil Miss Hot Mess, a performer and early participant in the readings who authored the book “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish.”
Krishnan was adamant in his support.
“This @NYCCouncil is committed to Drag Story Hour,” he tweeted. “With every display of hate, our commitment to love and inclusivity only grows.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
