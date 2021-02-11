We’ve had Open Streets, we’ve had Open Restaurants, we’ve even had Open Storefronts, and next is Open Culture.
While the curtain remains down on Broadway, Queens venues such as Flushing Town Hall and Thalia Spanish Theatre are streaming performances and at least one gem, The Secret Theatre, has shut down, live performances are about to begin again.
Word on the street is that the shows will be on the street. Under the new Open Culture program, institutions and performance venues will be able to apply for permits to hold ticketed events outdoors. The city says more than 100 locations across the five boroughs will be available for events.
City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) joined Mayor de Blasio and Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gonzalo Casals in announcing the initiative Monday.
“With Open Culture, we’re thrilled to raise the curtain on dozens of streets across the city as new sites for culture, community and engagement,” Casals said via Twitter.
A hearing on the program will be held Feb. 26 and it will open March 1. Details are posted at on.nyc.gov/3jBB6Fn.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
