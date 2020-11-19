In less than two and half hours, one man tried to rape three women near Forest Park last Thursday, police say.
By Friday morning, the NYPD had made an arrest of a suspect, 22-year-old Makijah Lino, in connection with the sex crimes, taking place at 108th Street and Park Lane South in Richmond Hill.
The crimes all occurred in the 102nd Precinct, starting at 10:40 a.m. when police say Lino approached a 20-year-old female in front of 86-55 104 St. in Richmond Hill. According to police, he grabbed her and attempted to lift her up while groping her. The victim resisted and fled on foot without being injured.
Then at 12:35 p.m., Lino grabbed a 14-year-old female from behind on the corner of 84th Avenue and 118th Street in Kew Gardens, and pushed her into the bushes while trying to pull down her pants, police said. The victim resisted the attack and fled on foot without being injured.
At 1:05 p.m. he grabbed the lower body of a 24-year-old female from behind near Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive in Woodhaven and knocked her to the ground in an effort to remove her pants, according to the NYPD. Again, the victim got away on foot without injury.
Lino was charged with two counts of attempted rape, one count of forcible touching and one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child.
