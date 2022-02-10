If New York were to give a head count to the number of people carrying student debt, it would encompass the entire population of Queens plus almost a fifth of Staten Island.
The Empire State ranks third in the U.S. with $99 billion in outstanding student loans among approximately 2.4 million New Yorkers, according to state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), using data compiled in 2020 by the Student Borrower Protection Center, an advocacy group that protects lenders’ rights.
In 2021, the Federal Reserve estimated that by the second quarter of 2021, graduates across the country owed $1.73 trillion.
Sanders, the Community Services Society, LawNY and Empire Justice hosted a Feb. 4 meeting on the problem.
“In 2019, the Community Services Society decided to try tackle the issue of student loan debt and created [the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program],” said Carolina Rodriguez, CSS’ EDCAP program director. “The goal of EDCAP is to help student loan borrowers address their higher education debt.”
EDCAP helps people deal with federal, some private and at times direct and institutional loan debt, according to Rodriguez.
“Since 2019, we’ve seen an increase in demand for services for the right reasons,” said Rodriguez. “Student loans went into a payment freeze, but in May, payments are expected to resume.”
More New Yorkers will have their debt addressed or eliminated under the Public Service Loan Waiver if they are able to successfully apply, but that is also time-limited, added the program director.
“Borrowers would need to take action by Oct. 1, 2022,” she said. “The other thing that has really driven the demand for the consumer assistance in this area are the changes in the student loan servicing sector.”
Some student loan servicers either don’t assist lenders, give them misinformation or have them in the wrong payment plan resulting in debt and loan balances increasing, added Rodriguez. On top of that, three student loan services said they will no longer manage federal student loans. The biggest of the three is FedLoan Servicing.
Navient and Granite State Management & Resources were the other two, according to Forbes.com.
FedLoan currently manages the Public Student Federal Loan forgiveness program, said Rodriguez.
“That has put a dent in the current administration’s effort to address the program,” said the EDCAP program director. “When we get a call or request for assistance, we are looking at the student’s loans, the type of loans they have and assessing their financial circumstances.”
EDCAP works with lenders to create short- and long-term plans to help them address their debt with comprehensive case management.
In one instance, a city Department of Education employee was told by EDCAP that she had the wrong student loans to qualify for the PSLF. The program helped her meet the requirements for a temporary expanded PSLF and one year of working together, $100,000 was forgiven tax free.
“It is really important to note that an expansion of this program would help more people across New York State achieve loan forgiveness,” said Kristin Brown, CEO and president of the Empire Justice Center, a nonprofit law firm.
When more people achieve loan forgiveness, they are able to spend money that could stimulate the local economy, according to Brown. Thousands of people qualify for student loan forgiveness, but they need guidance so they are not trapped in debt.
“EDCAP could make a huge difference in helping our public servants navigate complex rules,” said Brown.
Gov. Hochul has included a $3 million allocation for the program in her state budget proposal, said Rodriguez. Pre-pandemic, EDCAP had only $500,000 from the Legislature.
“A full implementation of the program is assessed at $3.5 million,” said Rodriguez. “We will be asking the Legislature for additional support.”
Most of the funding that CSS gets for EDCAP will be given to community-based organizations and legal service agencies for them to provide robust counseling services to student loan borrowers in their respective communities.
“We think that is the best way to reach populations that are struggling with this issue,” said Rodriguez.
Anna Anderson, an attorney with LawNY, which provides free legal assistance, says the organization has to turn away calls about student loans because there is not enough funding for that.
“That is why this funding and the expansion of this project is so critical,” said Anderson. “Families really need that assistance and they need that help from someone other than loan servicers that are currently not doing their job.”
Anderson has received calls from parents and grandparents about their loved ones’ struggle to get out of student debt.
“I have spoken to grandmothers ... trying to help their family members with their first time college experience,” said Anderson. “They are now stuck with this debt that could potentially make them lose their home or their own economic security.”
If EDCAP were to receive the requested funding it would bring the program statewide.
“In New York City, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection provides some type of counseling for student loan borrowers and their other legal services organizations that provide a degree of student loan assistance, but definitely not at the capacity that is needed,” said Rodriguez.
Participants in EDCAP have ongoing interactions with the organizations and their partners, said the program director.
“Through this funding, we will be able to identify and target different community-based organizations and legal service agencies that would allow us to serve every county throughout New York State,” she said. “The key thing about EDCAP is that consumers can come back to us and get reliable information to confront whatever information comes their way.”
Sanders, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks, has been a supporter of EDCAP from day one, according to Rodriguez.
“New York State ... is having a crisis in debt,” said Sanders. “Young and old have racked up an enormous debt and they seem to believe there is no way out. Now there is. There is EDCAP.”
Sanders believes the funding should be tripled to meet the total needs of the people.
“I will be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with you to make sure that it happens,” said Sanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.