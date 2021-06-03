It is completely coincidental that Elizabeth Crowley is making another run to be Queens borough president in 2021, the same year her organization is tirelessly working to put a substantial amount of women into public office.
“I saw how helping women helped families and really uplifts communities. When I got to the [City] Council, it was surprising to me to see so few women,” the Democratic candidate told the Chronicle in a May 27 interview.
The group, 21 in ’21, was created in 2017 as Crowley was leaving her seven-year tenure as the District 30 City Council member. At the time, only 11 women were city representatives, a total that made up about one-fifth of the governing body. Crowley, along with Melissa Mark-Viverito, found that the perspective of women is a necessity and crafted 21 in ’21 to propel women into leadership roles and make up at least 40 percent of the chamber.
When she formed the group, Crowley didn’t expect to be running in a race herself, but said the concept of powerful women in powerful places extends to her borough president bid.
“It’s important to have women run in leadership positions and for elected office larger than City Council,” Crowley continued.
She ran for the position in last year’s special election primary, where she finished in second place. Now-Borough President Donovan Richards beat her out with 35.8 percent of the vote, while Crowley garnered 28.8 percent.
Her new campaign shares a plethora of values that last year’s held, but many have been revised after she saw the impact of the pandemic. Public safety, which has always been a top priority for Crowley, has now become her No. 1 concern.
“First, you can have police where they belong: responding to incidents,” she said. “Being a presence, patrolling our streets and subways. It’s sheer numbers.”
Although a borough president doesn’t deploy the police, Crowley said she’d use her leverage as Queens’ boss to work with City Council members and the next mayor to put more cops out in order to prevent crime.
Crowley is the only Democratic candidate who is against partially defunding the police — Richards and City Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) voted to deduct $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget from the city’s 2020 budget, but Crowley hopes that more officers will be hired in the near future. Reform can be achieved with further initiatives, by diversifying members and creating stronger community relationships, she said.
“We can make our Police Department a better department, I think, by extending the academy training. Right now it’s six months. They don’t offer a significant amount of social sciences, which are good for de-escalation, so I would propose to do that,” Crowley said, noting that better training — and more cops — are necessary to prevent tragedies, like the May 5 Times Square shooting, from happening again.
Infrastructure is another key element of Crowley’s campaign, particularly public transportation. She is an adamant supporter of transforming the bus system into a free-of-charge transit option for city residents, which would get more people on the buses and out of their cars.
The idea is completely achievable, the candidate said, because of how much the city already subsidizes transit. If implemented, the no-fare model wouldn’t cost the city any extra money.
“Buses we’re paying for. We’re paying for nearly 100 percent of them,” Crowley said, adding that the cost of not incentivizing public transit is much higher pollution-wise: “What is the cost of the environment with the congestion of cars?”
Crowley also has big plans for train expansion in Queens, much of which is referred to by many as a “transit desert.” One of her ideas is to run a passenger light-rail service on an existing freight line that extends from Long Island City to Jamaica into a passenger light rail service. The QNS line would not only better connect Queens, but would create good paying union jobs, she said. Crowley sponsored a 2018 Department of Transportation study to evaluate the project’s feasibility, which found it would serve 21,000 riders a week, or 5.8 million annually, and raise an estimated $15 million in fare revenue each year.
Crowley also would have a revived Rockaway Beach Branch Rail line connect to the QNS.
When it comes to cyclist safety, Crowley said she’d like to find ways to make bike lanes safer. She pointed to her financial support for the Brooklyn Queens Greenway during her time in the City Council, and her preference of keeping bike lanes within park territory rather than in the street alongside dangerous traffic.
“We need to get more [people] out of their cars,” Crowley said. “In the pandemic we’ve seen an increase in car ridership in the city, so we need to do incentives for folks to want to take the bus, public transit, which would be safer for bikers, and for bikers to feel safer.”
For spaces where bike lanes cannot be moved into green oases, Crowley proposed creating new ones.
“I think green barriers are better, especially since there’s many communities that have too few trees and less of green space,” she said, adding that “attractive hedges” could be used as barriers. Other alternatives would be an increase in bollards between car lanes and bike lanes.
“I don’t like the Jersey barrier look. I think [if] we’re going to put funds into and our heads together to make a barrier it should be one that’s aesthetically pleasing and safe,” she said.
As a mother of two sons who went to public schools, Crowley is a substantial supporter of adequately funding and expanding schools.
“We have a mayor that wants to end Gifted & Talented programs and I believe in expanding Gifted & Talented programs,” she said. “That’s how you get closer to achieving a good school in your neighborhood.”
Similarly, Crowley supports the Specialized High School Admissions Test, though she would raise the number of specialized schools in the borough to grow the number of students attending those schools, but who wouldn’t need to travel out of Queens each day.
In the face of the diversity disparity controversy about which students are accepted into those schools and programs, Crowley said the issue stems from the opportunities available within each school district, which need to be corrected.
“We’re doing something wrong ... We’re not preparing them,” Crowley said. “We need to prepare students from every school district to do well on that test.”
