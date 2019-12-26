Crowley continues Montauk line push

Unlike Manhattan, where there’s a train line every other block, much of Queens is a transit desert. Former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley sees the issue and wishes for the borough to adapt and become more accessible.

She is the founder of Friends of the QNS, a group that wishes to put the Long Island Rail Road’s Lower Montauk tracks to good use. On Dec. 18, Crowley and other members held a small meeting at the Porcelain café in Ridgewood to discuss the future of the line.

Crowley began the evening by not just making a point of how little subway access there is in the borough, but by also reminding residents of how bad the current trains are as a result.

“You travel in stations in the Bronx, and they’re less overcrowded than we have here in Queens,” she said. “Take our 7 train, our E train, those two lines operate beyond a hundred percent capacity.”

The Lower Montauk branch runs from Jamaica to Long Island City through neighborhoods like Richmond Hill, Glendale and Ridgewood. The Friends of the QNS website states that ridership levels would exceed 6.5 million riders annually between its 10 proposed stations. But currently, the tracks are only used for freight.

“A lot of our members don’t live in expensive areas that have subway access,” said Vinnie Albanese, who is the special advisor to the board and works for a local labor union. “So they’re either driving or getting on a bus and that makes their life that much more difficult.”

Some of the major stations that are proposed include Jamaica Station at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue, Richmond Hill at Jamaica Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard, Atlas Park at 80th St., Fresh Pond and Long Island City.

Approximately a dozen residents showed up to the event, which was their third since the organization was founded in June.

The tracks are already there, making the entire line a lot cheaper than if building from scratch and, according to Albanese, more than half of the financing source could come just from the sale of air rights and fare revenue.

Throughout the remainder of the meeting, Albanese drove home the point of how important such a line would be to the entire borough.

“The Friends of the QNS is a community-based organization,” he said. “Stakeholders have all different reasons for supporting this line but ultimately the most important reason is the actual people who live along it. We need to show that this isn’t just some idea and that the people who live along the line actually want it.”

If put into passenger service, proponents say, the line would not only allow for easier travel within the borough, but it will also allow for easier access to Manhattan from low transit areas. Currently, riders who live in the Ridgewood or Glendale areas need to take the M or L trains through Brooklyn and into Downtown Manhattan.

The QNS line would allow for a 20-minute trip to Long Island City with a connection to the E, M, and 7 trains to Midtown Manhattan.

Before leaving, Crowley stressed that the organization wants this line to be completed quickly and that it’s more of when will it be completed, rather than if or will it be approved. “We’re hoping to get this approved by Albany in less than two years,” she said.