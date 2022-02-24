Former Middle Village Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley recently filed to run for state Senate District 17, election records show. She’ll face off with Democratic Socialist Kristen Gonzalez, a young, Latina progressive who grew up in Elmhurst and sits on Community Board 4, in a June primary.
While Crowley has yet to make a formal announcement, she confirmed to the Chronicle that the public can expect one soon. The Democrat has also begun collecting donations via ActBlue.
Asked about her new competition, Gonzalez wrote in an email to the Chronicle, “I’m excited for everyone in the race to make their case to the voters of the new 17th district. This will be the first time these communities have a chance to express their priorities collectively, and I’m confident that their priorities are the same as my campaign.”
District 17 is one of two new Senate districts that encompass parts of Queens under the recently passed redistricting proposal. While previously, the district was entirely in southern Brooklyn, it now straddles the Brooklyn-Queens border, and includes parts of Glendale, Ridgewood, Long Island City and Greenpoint.
In her time on the Council, Crowley worked to increase capacity at schools in District 24 and advocated for physcial education reform. She was also dedicated to improving parks and libraries, decreasing crime and supporting unions.
Gonzalez, on the other hand, plans to focus on lowering rents, providing free healthcare and creating good union jobs through a Green New Deal.
“Families in this district work hard every day of their lives, but so much of what they earn goes to boosting the profits of big insurance companies and bad landlords,” she said in a statement to the Chronicle.
Crowley’s bid comes on the heels of her 2021 primary challenge to Borough President Donovan Richards, during which she gave the sitting BP a run for his money, losing by a narrow 0.6 percent. Crowley previously ran against Richards in the 2020 BP special election, which Richards won handily. She lost her Council seat in 2017 to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), who holds it to this day.
Crowley is the cousin of former 14th District Congressman Joe Crowley, who was ousted from Washington by a challenger who is now perhaps the most well-known U.S. representative in the country: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens). In 2012, Crowley made a bid to join her cousin in the House, but lost to Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) in a primary. Like Holden, Meng, too, remains in office today.
Crowley faces a new challenge in Gonzalez, who has already earned endorsements from Make the Road Action and TREEage. The 26-year-old Latina grew up the daughter of a single mom who emigrated from Puerto Rico and worked as a teacher’s aide, alongside other jobs. Gonzalez relied on scholarships to attend an elite Upper East Side high school, commuting each day from Elmhurst. Those qualities could certainly make Gonzalez an appealing choice for the young progressives who live in the district.
However, as the New York Post reported Feb. 5, Gonzalez lives in a 58-story, waterfront LIC building and works for American Express, which, on a surface level, might be seen as a negative by those same progressives.
But when the Chronicle asked about that, Gonzalez did not waver.
“You don’t forget what it’s like to overhear your mom on the phone having to plead with a caseworker for help with basic necessities like food stamps, or healthcare for her daughter. You don’t forget what it’s like to watch your mother clean houses on the weekend to make ends meet, and like many of your neighbors work seven days a week and still be one disaster — health, climate or otherwise — away from losing everything. I take those experiences with me in everything I do,” she said via email. “But the truth is, this campaign isn’t really about me. It’s about building a permanently mobilized base of working-class people to keep all their representatives, myself included, accountable to their needs. Our campaign is just another step in that process.”
As the area prepares for what is shaping up to be an exciting Senate race, with Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan’s (D-Long Island City) announced retirement, it will also — for the first time in nearly four decades — choose a new assemblyperson to send to Albany.
Crowley’s campaign did not respond to an additional request for comment.
