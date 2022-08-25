Last year, the organizers of the Festival of Cinema NYC were just hoping to get people back to going out to the movies after the pandemic; this year, festival founder and Excutive Director Jayson Simba was hoping the sixth festival could approach something like 2019 normal.
Not only filmmakers, but a fair share of the general public showed up for the films screening at the Regal UA Midway Theater in Forest Hills; and also to presentations and workshops at off-site locations that had to be eliminated last year.
After nine days culminating with 16 award presentations on Aug. 14, the verdict was in.
“In short, we are definitely back,” Simba told the Chronicle in an interview last Friday.
And, he said, definitely on the rise.
“We definitely had a higher attendance than we did last year — I would say about 50 percent more,” he said. “I think last year we had about 1,200 in attendance, and that’s just ticket buyers. That doesn’t include the filmmakers who came. This year we broke 2,000, about 2,100 ... not the 2019 numbers, the pre-pandemic numbers, but we’re definitely getting there. It’s definitely a good sign of the times that people are returning to theaters, that people are coming out and people are coming out on the red carpet and taking pictures together.”
He admitted that attendance was a pleasant surprise.
“We had two shows that were completely sold out and another seven that were 70 percent of capacity or more.” Even Midway management, he said, took him aside to express delight with the crowds.
“We had a lot more media exposure in print and online. It was definitely a sign that we’re doing the right thing, going in the right direction.”
The award recipients were:
• Best Feature Film — Narrative: “Black, White and the Greys,” directors Casey Nelson and Marchelle Thurman;
• Audience Choice — Feature Film: “Black, White and the Greys,” directors Casey Nelson and Marchelle Thurman;
• Best Documentary — “Finding Courage,” director Kay Rubacek;
• Best Experimental, Music Video or Animation: “A Feast That Never Comes,” director Maria Juranic;
• Best Short Film — Narrative: “The Vow,” director Charles Sweeney;
• Audience Choice — Short Film: “Sweet Pea & Glass,” director Daniel Merino Villavicencio;
• Best Web/TV Series: “Visitation-Episode One,” director Patrick Devaney;
• Best Director: Cory Choy, “Esme, My Love”;
• Breakthrough Male Performance — Nate Washburn, “Behind the Wall”;
• Breakthrough Female Performance — Nicole Stuart, “40ish…”;
• Best Ensemble — “Relative,” director Michael Glover Smith;
• Best Screenplay — “For I am Dead,” writer Patricia Delso Lucas;
• Best Cinematography — “ Into the Colors,” director of photography Michael Morales;
• Best Editing — “The Game Called Go Insane,” editor Jake LeCarner;
• Best Sound Editing — “Cookaphony,” Steve Call; and
• Best Make Up — “Sally,” Phil Russell.
More details and information on submitting films for the 2023 festival are available online at festivalofcinemanyc.com.
