A Rego Park resident recently contacted the Chronicle about what she thought was a botched line-painting job at the intersection of 97th Place and 62nd Drive, with the crosswalk spanning the latter appearing to be cut off by parking before continuing through the bike lane to the curb.
It was a configuration she and others had not seen before. The resident even brought it to the attention of police officers who said they could not ticket the cars, as they appeared to be parked legally.
A spokesman for the city Department of Transportation was able to clarify matters when seeing Chronicle photos.
“This is not a parking space, but rather a pedestrian island (as noted by the double white line outlining it) that will be painted in as soon as weather permits,” the spokesman said in an email. “DOT will make sure the local precinct is aware of this recent treatment.”
An otherwise similar pedestrian island around the corner, at 97th Street and 63rd Road, is a different color than the surrounding pavement.
— Michael Gannon
