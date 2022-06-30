The Howard Beach community came together last Thursday night to save a young pig in peril and is now raising money for a dowry to get it placed in a farm sanctuary.
Angela Carcione, a Howard Beach resident and science teacher at the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School in Forest Hills, was walking off dinner with friend Meghan Gosselin, also a teacher at MELS, when they heard rustling in the unkempt waterfront area.
“We get closer and I’m like, ‘Is that a pig?’” said Carcione.
She started making calls including to 311, 911 and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals but nobody seemed to know what to do.
Then, she decided to call PJ Marcel, head of the Facebook group Howard Beach Dads, and he arrived at the scene off Cross Bay Boulevard to live stream the incident to his nearly 7,000 followers. That got attention on the matter and people started showing up.
Eventually, the NYPD, Parks police, the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department and even an ambulance were on the scene.
Members of MeowSquad, a nonprofit based out of Queens that works with stray cats, responded as well but is not equipped to handle farm animals.
MeowSquad founder Stephanie Castro reached out to John Debacker, who has experience with wildlife rescue, and he asked Karenlynn Stracher, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and former nurse, paramedic and volunteer, to come from Long Island with him to help the rescue efforts.
When they arrived, nobody wanted to cut the fence because it is federal property.
“I come in with a rather authoritative attitude and I’m used to working with police and taking control of a scene regardless of their presence,” said Stracher, who is also a powerlifter.
So after the Parks police gave the go-ahead to cut the fence, she went in to grab the pig under its armpits.
Soon after, Carcione and Debacker jumped in to wrangle the pig, which can be seen in the video on the Howard Beach Dads site.
The newly christened Bacon was transported to Stracher’s home in Nassau County, where she is happy to keep him until a proper sanctuary can be found.
She took him to her vet, who happened to previously specialize in pigs, and he was found to have ticks, parasites and signs of abuse including a chopped-off tail.
Nobody knows exactly how he got in the Weeds but some wonder if he escaped a religious ritual on the nearby beach.
Now, he has his name, given to him by Stracher’s son, has learned to sit and put on healthy weight.
“He’s so sweet and he’s so attached to me already,” she said. “One of the reasons why I want to find placement for him so soon — I don’t care if he rips my heart out when he goes, I want what’s best for him — but I don’t want to break his heart.”
She is vetting places to send him but they need a “dowry” in order to afford the lifetime care that the animals require.
As a Yorkshire hog, a genetically engineered breed intended for slaughter, Bacon could grow to be up to 800 pounds.
A GoFundMe for him has already gained almost $8,000 and Stracher plans to transfer the fund directly to a nonprofit sanctuary to take over.
