The future of fighting crime was a major topic in central Queens in 2019. District attorney Richard Brown announced he would retire after 28 years on the job. The 86-year-old prosecutor would die on May 3, less than a month before his planned retirement date.

Seven candidates ran in the Democratic primary to replace him, including Borough President Melinda Katz and public defender Tiffany Cabán.

Many area residents voiced objection to the city’s plan to shutter Rikers Island in favor of four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens. Community leaders decried what they considered to be a lack of input on the situation.

January

Brown first announced he would not seek re-election after finishing out his term. He had been appointed interim Queens DA in June 1991 by Gov. Mario Cuomo.

In his announcement, the longtime prosecutor spoke about reductions in violent crime and auto thefts as well as creating specialty courts including one of the state’s first Drug Courts, a Mental Health Court and a Veterans Court.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, activists criticized Brown on the steps of the Queens Criminal Courthouse. Queens for DA Accountability, made up of grassroots groups and borough residents, also made demands of whomever his replacement might be. The group, which called Brown a “relic,” demanded the next DA not prosecute crimes including drug possession with intent to distribute, shoplifting, all offenses related to sex work, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, trespassing and misdemeanor school-based offenses.

NYPD Assistant Chief Martin Morales, the new commander of Patrol Borough Queens North, met residents at a meeting of the 112th Precinct Community Council. Morales was a lieutenant in the command from 1997 to 1999.

Katz, a candidate for district attorney, backed Mayor de Blasio’s plan to close jails at Rikers Island but didn’t endorse the construction of the four borough-based jails. She did say that she was “deeply disturbed” that people in the neighborhood hadn’t been given sufficient community engagement and input.

A meeting in Kew Gardens with activists and community leaders saw criticism pointed toward the plan and Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills). Koslowitz wasn’t in attendance but a representative from her office told the audience she had not come out against the plan because of the reality that it was likely to pass.

February

Waleska Mendez, a volunteer at Masbia soup kitchen who broke up an attack on a Bukharian teenager in November 2018, was honored during a rally against hate at the Bukharian Jewish Community Center. She finally met 16-year-old David Paltielov, who was being attacked when Mendez confronted the crowd with a broom.

Forest Hills High School Principal Ben Sherman apologized to Paltielov on behalf of the school community.

Weeks later, teachers at Forest Hills High School voted no confidence in Sherman by a 195-21 vote. Teachers were concerned about constant incidents in the building, including fights, drug usage and one instance in which a student threw urine into a classroom. One teacher described the fourth floor of the school as “The Wild West Show.”

Our Lady of the Angelus Roman Catholic Church sold land at 98-04 63 Road for $30 million for development. Our Lady of the Angelus, a K-8 school at 98-05 63 Drive, was closed at the end of the school year by the Diocese of Brooklyn. Enrollment had dropped from 226 students in 2012 to 130 in 2018.

Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) finished in second place in the special election for public advocate behind Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-Brooklyn). Ulrich was looking to become the first person from Queens to win citywide office since John Liu was elected city comptroller.

The playground at PS 139 in Rego Park was covered in Nazi graffiti with swastikas and the message “Heil Hitler” drawn. A Soviet hammer and sickle were also drawn on the playground. Gov. Cuomo directed the state police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

Six of seven candidates appeared at the first district attorney candidate forum, held in Jackson Heights. Candidates included Katz, Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows), Cabán, attorney Betty Lugo, former prosecutor in the Office of the state Attorney General Jose Nieves and former director of New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board Mina Malik appeared. Not present at the forum was Greg Lasak, a former New York State Supreme Court justice.

March

Brown announced his resignation, effective June 1, because of ongoing health issues. Chief assistant DA John Ryan was named as acting DA through the completion of the term, ending Dec. 31, 2019.

With She Built NYC commissioning a statue in each borough to celebrate women, it was announced one for legendary singer Billie Holiday would be placed near Queens Borough Hall. The “Strange Fruit” singer and four-time Grammy winner lived in St. Albans and Flushing.

Elected officials visited Forest Hills High School to hear complaints from teachers in the wake of the no-confidence vote against Sherman. Koslowitz told the Chronicle that if the stories were true, she believed Sherman should be removed.

A rally in front of Queens Borough Hall took place after the massacre of 50 Muslims worshiping at two mosques in New Zealand.

Koslowitz denied there being a link between the bike lanes on Queens Boulevard and the proposed 30-story jail in Kew Gardens, following a Gothamist.com story connecting the issues, saying the final phase of the bike lane project was put on hold because of the jail debate.

Mayor de Blasio came to Kew Gardens to discuss the jail plan. He defended the project against criticism, noting it would be 26-stories. “If we were so set in stone, we wouldn’t have taken four stories off before even starting discussion,” he said.

Dozens of cyclists came to MacDonald Park to demand the city begin work on the final phase of the Queens Boulevard bike lane project. Work was slated to begin in 2018 but was delayed with no reason provided.

April

James Quinn, senior executive assistant district attorney at the Queens DA’s Office, criticized the borough-based jail plan at a Forest Hills Community and Civic Association meeting. “This may be wishful thinking on my part but I think that this plan to do this is going to start collapsing of its own stupidity,” he said. Quinn presented a number of statistics to make his case for why he disagreed with the plan.

Koslowitz addressed the issue during the monthly Community Board 6 meeting, while facing a crowd heavily opposed to the idea. “I don’t want a jail either,” she said. “However, the jail is coming, whether I want it or I don’t want it, whether you want it or don’t want it.”

Hundreds of people lined the steps of Borough Hall for a protest against the jail plan. “For those of you who thought there was supposed to be some community input on this, you’re wrong and you’re being led down the garden path,” said Dominick Pistone, the Kew Gardens Civic Association’s president.

An open hearing held by Community Board 9 at Borough Hall brought out different factions advocating for their beliefs. On one side were board members and many residents of the neighborhood who opposed the borough-based jail plan and wanted to see Rikers rebuilt to answer problems there. The second faction of people included those who advocated for closing Rikers quickly and approving the city plan for a new jail in Kew Gardens. A third group did not see the need for anything beyond a bare minimum number of incarcerations in the city and wanted to see Rikers closed immediately without any new facilities to replace it.

It was announced that rent-stabilized tenants at Parker Towers would receive $1.1 million in refunds from the Blackstone Group. That was a result of a suit started in March 2018 against the Jack Parker Corp., claiming the company illegally deregulated apartments despite receiving tax breaks under a program requiring landlords to keep their apartments rent-stabilized.

May

Brown died on May 3, less than a month before he was going to step down. The 86-year-old had had a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Hundreds of people, including Mayor de Blasio and former Mayors Mike Bloomberg and David Dinkins, came to pay respects at the Reform Temple of Forest Hills. “It is not an overstatement to say that Judge Brown commanded universal respect,” de Blasio said.

Community Board 8 Chairwoman Martha Taylor blasted the mayor for not reaching out to get more input regarding the jail plan. Briarwood, the neighboring community next to Kew Gardens, is represented by CB 8 though the jail would fall in the area represented by CB 9. “I found it appalling ... because Briarwood is closer and more impacted than any other community in this area,” Taylor said.

During the meeting, CB 8 voted unanimously against the House of Detention plan.

Days later, CB 9 voted overwhelmingly to reject the new plan by a 28-0 vote with one abstention. Following the vote, Katz came out and opposed the planned jail, saying, “The community board’s opinion has been made loud and clear.”

June

Sherman resigned as principal of Forest Hills High School and took a job at Department of Education headquarters in Manhattan, in the Office of the First Deputy Chancellor. Sherman, who had been principal since early 2017, had been heavily criticized by the faculty. “I think the school can begin to recover and get back its standing. It’s been a very, very long two years plus,” said one teacher, adding, “This was such an overwhelming condemnation of what he had done.”

With June being Gun Violence Awareness Month, Katz, Williams and community-based organizations held a town hall at Borough Hall to discuss the problem and different steps of prevention.

NYPD Deputy Chief Steven Silks, the executive officer of Patrol Borough Queens North, fatally shot himself on Burns Street, only a few blocks away from his office at the 112th Precinct. Silks, a 38-year veteran of the force, was facing the mandatory retirement age of 63. He submitted his retirement papers at the NYPD pension office the day before his suicide, according to the Daily News. Silks, who had been in Patrol Borough Queens North since 2014, was one of 10 officers to take their own lives in 2019. NYPD homicide detective Joe Calabrese was found in Brooklyn the day after Silks from a self-inflicted gunshot. “We need everyone in this agency to be willing to talk about this,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. “This is a problem not only in the NYPD but all over law enforcement in this country.”

In the days prior to the district attorney primary, Lancman dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Katz.

Lancman, Nieves, Lugo and Malik would split about 8 percent of the ballot. Lasak would finish a distant third with about 15 percent of the vote.

Cabán looked to edge out Katz. On June 25, the political newcomer had 39.57 percent of the vote to Katz’s 38.3 percent.

Cabán celebrated on Northern Boulevard with a group including Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and state Sens. James Sanders Jr. (D-Rockaway) and Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) as well as city Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Katz didn’t concede, saying she would wait for the absentee and military ballots to be counted.

“This thing ain’t over, folks,” said U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), chairman of the Queens County Democratic Party.