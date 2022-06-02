Public safety and transportation issues were top of mind at the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association’s monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
In light of the Texas school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead, Officer Peter Paese, a neighborhood coordination officer in the 106th Precinct, assured his and his partner Officer Ryan Kirkwood’s presence in schools.
“Ryan and I have been very active going in and out of the schools even before this happened in Texas,” he said. “We want the kids to see us. We want the administrators to see us. We’re in the schoolyard during school, after school, even on mopeds.”
Capt. Jerome Bacchi of the 106th Precinct said that crimes are down but that gun violence continues to affect all communities.
On Monday night, a bullet struck an 80-year-old woman who was sitting in her home on 128th Street. She was struck in the arm and transported to the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing, Bacchi said.
He reminded the crowd about gun buyback programs and said that the precinct is hosting another Community Against Gun Violence event, tentatively scheduled for June 25.
Officers from Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct were present and have committed to working with the 106th to address noise complaints. Paese said that they are meeting with the city Parks Department to minimize what he called the “Brooklyn noise.”
Transportation issues came up as well, especially regarding the MTA bus redesign.
Phyllis Inserillo, president of the civic, encouraged people to email the civic with bus redesign concerns and said the group is continuing to send letters and urging the MTA to do an in-person meeting, instead of just the recent Zoom one.
One attendee asked about the issue of cars repeatedly flipping and hitting the medians on Cross Bay Boulevard, especially near 156th and 157th avenues, which onlookers often post pictures of to local Facebook pages.
Inserillo, also chief of staff for Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), said the Council is in talks with the Department of Transportation and the NYPD regarding that.
“We have to fight for some type of redesign there,” she said.
Upcoming events for the civic include further Charles Park beautification efforts alongside the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy. A bleacher painting event will take place there on June 18.
Events marking Sept. 11, 2001 are scheduled and efforts to clean up the Never Forget Way area near Shore Parkway are ongoing. The bike paths are to be repaved and bricks can be purchased and engraved to put along the area as well. Funds raised will hopefully go toward purchasing a 911 monument for the area, Inserillo stated.
An FDNY representative shared fire safety tips, including keeping an oven mitt on to remember that food is cooking, using baking soda to extinguish small grease fires and following the PASS rule in using a fire extinguisher: pull, aim, squeeze and sweep. Extinguishers should be replaced every 10 years.
Stephen Sarno, a senior at the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture in Ozone Park, spoke with teacher and mentor Mohammed Hossain to update the crowd about the Redhawk Robotics team’s success in competing in a national competition in Texas and taking home a rookie award.
Sarno appealed to the crowd at the March meeting for donations and the group surpassed their initial fundraising goals, collecting approximately $50,000. They will now work to spread knowledge about robotics to students throughout the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.