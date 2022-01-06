Most crime statistics headed in the wrong direction in 2021 in both Queens and the city. And while Mayor Adams is getting high praise for the law-and-order platform that helped get him elected, some experts fear he will be running into strong headwinds coming from the City Council, district attorney’s offices and even from as far away as Albany.
Total reported major crimes, known as index crimes in NYPD vernacular, rose by 711 in Queens in 2021 to 20,903.
In the city as a whole, the New York Post reported that 2021 was the first year since 2016 that index crimes citywide exceeded 100,000.
According to NYPD CompStat data through Dec. 26, Queens had seen 81 murders in 2021, up five from 2020. Rapes were up significantly, from 131 to 154.
Queens bucked citywide trends in shooting incidents and shooting victims.
Shooting incidents in the borough ticked up from 290 to 294, just over 1 percent, but the number of shooting victims decreased from 235 to 233.
Citywide, however, shooting incidents were up 2 percent and shooting victims up 0.4 percent.
While burglaries were the only category in which the city saw a reduction as a whole, Queens for the year was down in both burglaries and robberies.
Robberies were down by 98, and burglaries were reduced by more than 500.
In Queens, the 113th Precinct in South Jamaica saw the greatest numerical increase in murders, going from seven last year to 13. The 101st Precinct in the Rockaways had 11, up from 10, while the 114th Precinct in Astoria went from seven to 10.
The largest drops in Queens were in the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights, which plummeted from 11 to five, and the 100th Precinct in the Rockaways, which went from five down to one.
Both the 111th Precinct in Bayside and the 112th in Forest Hills saw no murders. The 111th had a single murder last year, while the 112th again had zero.
Professor Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Brooklyn, wishes Adams well.
But the former commanding officer of the Bronx Cold Case Squad believes the mayor will need to muster every available resource to drive crime down.
“We saw the violence continue this year,” Giacalone said in a phone interview. “[In 2020], if people forgot, we had a record surge in violent crime, homicides and shootings, and they went up again [in 2021]. So it’s not a good sign if you’re up on top of a record.”
He said the drop in burglaries is a positive, but attributes much of that to the continuing Covid pandemic.
“People were home, so you didn’t get a chance to break into a lot of places,” he said. He added the pandemic, conversely, almost certainly did harm that may not yet be known.
“One of the stats that doesn’t show is how we’re doing with domestic violence,” Giacalone said. “Because if you lock people down with their abusers, that is another thing that we need to look at. These lockdowns probably affect that category of person more dramatically than most.”
Adams, a retired NYPD captain, has been resolute in his message on crime. He says the city cannot come back economically unless crime has been put in check. He has vowed to restore plainclothes anticrime units that have cops who excel in the specialized discipline of getting illegal guns off the streets.
He has said, as he did last Saturday at the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, that the administration will back its police while still holding them to a high standard of performance and accountability [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com].
“Public safety is not a bumper sticker,” he said.
The Police Benevolent Association, which represents rank-and-file police officers, was hopeful in a Jan. 2 tweet, after eight years of continuous clashes with former Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“In a welcome departure from the prior administration @ City Hall, @NYCMayor @nypdnews give a candid assessment of the number 1 crime issue confronting New Yorkers — carrying & using illegal guns — with an emphasis on the victims, New Yorkers who were disregarded by the previous admin,” the union tweeted.
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview this week that Adams has the right focus.
“I’ve spoken with him on a number of occasions and he’s a very forward-thinking mayor,” Grech said. “There’s no prosperity without public safety. It’s not really a secret. But at least we have a mayor who understands that and is seeking to have public safety.”
Grech specifically cited the undercover anti-gun initiative as “a wonderful start, just to make people feel like something is being done to address the gun issue in our city.”
Giacalone said Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell have their work cut out for them.
“I like what I hear about the mayor,” he said. “I like what I see. He went to the hospital [on New Year’s Day] when an officer was shot. He’s at the precincts. He’s at the roll calls. He keeps telling cops he’s got their backs. He’s already done more for the police in three days than de Blasio did in eight years ... He understands the issue and importance of morale.”
But he also said Adams and Sewell will be running into problems over which they will have little or no control.
“You have a City Council that is going to fight him on so many things, like doing real police work,” Giacalone said. “They’re worried about stop, question and risk and about disproportionate stops of Black and Hispanic people. But if you look at the stats in New York City last year [more than 90 percent] of all homicides were in the Black and Hispanic communities. So do we expect cops not to go into predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods where the homicides are occurring and not do police work? Is that what the Council is telling us?”
Giacalone also approves of restarting anti-crime teams, but said that job could be made impossible by efforts to remove qualified immunity protection from officers, opening them up to frivolous lawsuits.
“If you’re expecting cops to run around chasing people with guns and then get sued for it, that’s not going to work out well,” he said. “It will take one time for something to happen and cops will say, ‘I’m not doing this.’”
Giacalone said the state Legislature is unlikely to be friendly toward Adams as well.
“They keep passing reform after reform,” he said. “Right now [Gov.] Hochul is putting out parole reform, so basically you won’t be able to violate anyone out on parole. Tell me that you’re trying to get crime out of control without saying it out loud. Zero deterrence if you can’t violate someone out on parole. To me it’s craziness.”
Then, Giacalone said, there are district attorneys who do not prosecute cases.
“Talk about trying to run this city with both hands tied behind your back,” he said.
“You have to give Adams at least a year to see what happens with members of the City Council,” Giacalone said.
He did suggest that some Democratic elected officials might want to look to elections in Nassau and Suffolk counties this past November, where the issue of crime and recent criminal reforms played a large role in Republicans flipping county executive and district attorney’s offices in both counties.
“Then you add up all the signs, and [Adams and Sewell] have a tough road ahead of them and I wish them the best,” he said. “Because nobody wants the city to fall back to the way it used to be.”
