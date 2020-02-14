Crime stat critiques enter boro prez race

A letter co-authored by Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) has brought him some heat from an opponent in the race for Queens borough president.

Richards, chairman of the Council’s Public Safety Committee, and Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows), chairman of the committee on Criminal Justice, on Feb. 6 sent a letter to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea questioning the commissioner’s take on the city’s January crime statistics [see related story in some editions or at qchron.com].

Shea attributed the increase from January 2019 to January 2020 to the state’s new bail reform laws, which greatly reduce the crimes and conditions for which judges may set bail for criminal defendants.

Candidate Jim Quinn, a former high-ranking assistant district attorney in Queens, has taken issue with the letter and called on Richards to apologize.

In the letter, Richards and Lancman said, “Crime figures released by the NYPD itself demonstrate no such correlation, and we’re wondering whether there is any other, unpublished data you relied upon to conclude that crime is increasing because of the bail reform law,” they wrote. “If not, we call on you to withdraw your comments.”

They also said many of those released without bail before being rearrested would have been released under the old system anyway.

“Simply put, your numbers don’t add up ...” they wrote.

The councilmen cited an increase of 1,222 index crimes, those that fall into one of seven major crime categories, in January 2020. But they said NYPD data attributed only 84 of those 1,222 crimes to those released under new bail restrictions.

Quinn called foul, particularly in the aftermath of the attempted murders of police offices in the Bronx last week.

“Crime has been going down in New York City literally for decades,” Quinn said in a press release from his campaign last week. “Now, after 3 months of releasing car thieves, burglars and drug dealers under the new bail laws, car theft, burglary and shootings are going up. And Donovan Richards can’t see a connection?”

Quinn pointed out that defendants don’t get arrested every time they commit a crime.

“In between arrests, after they are released yet again under these new bail laws, they go back to their chosen profession, which is crime. The Queens defendants who were to be released under the new bail laws had an average of 13 prior arrests and 8 prior convictions. What do you think they are doing on the street?”

Richards’ campaign could not be reached for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline, but former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, also running for borough president, believes Quinn may be running for the wrong office.

“I’ve been calling for changes to the bail reforms since before [Quinn] was in the race,” she said. “I think maybe he should have run for district attorney. Those are the issues he keeps bringing up.”