All increases in crime stats are considered bad. Some are worse than others.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, speaking on April 6, announced a 36.5 percent increase in major crime, or so-called index crimes, year-to-date for the quarter ending March 31.
But stats compiled through April 3 indicate that increases in Queens are trending even higher with an overall a 51.9 percent hike. The borough’s stats also are significantly higher in several individual categories.
Seechant and top department brass spoke at length about initiatives begun and gains made in the first 100 days of Mayor Adams’ administration and what is on the way.
The press conference is available on facebook at facebook.com/NYPD/videos/5355343134489717.
Sewell said there are “noteworthy and promising initiatives” now in effect or in the pipeline that will help turn the tide, but also said more must be done. She said, meanwhile, that officers and detectives have not stopped responding to 911 and 311 calls.
“Our commitment is clear,” Sewell said. “The NYPD will use every available resource and opportunity to secure this city. While there is no doubt we face challenges, and reversing years will not take weeks, the NYPD remains steadfast in its vision, plan and commitment to the residents the businesses and visitors to this city.”
Murders in the city are down from 38 to 32 for the first quarter, while the number in Queens dropped from 19 to 14. Reported rapes are down 4.34 percent in the city but increased from 88 to 90 in Queens.
Queens had higher percentage increases than the city year to date in robberies (56.2 percent vs. 48.4 percent); felony assaults (20.1 pecent vs. 17.5 percent); grand larcenies (84.8 percent vs. 40.5 percent); auto theft (72.1 percent vs. 59.4 percent); shooting incidents (22.2 percent vs. 16.2 percent) and shooting victims (30.7 percent vs. 14.4 percent).
In what might be considered a not-so-veiled poke at state officials in Albany [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com], the commissioner said a driver of major crime at the moment is “the perception among criminals that there are no consequences for even violent crimes.
“We need a tangeable, balanced system that that puts the victims first. It must be fair, but it must first and foremost safeguard the people it was designed to protect.”
Seechant said the first quarter of 2022 has seen an 89-percent clearance rate for homicides, which would be unprecedented if it keeps up for the full year.
She also said arrests for fatal and nonfatal shootings were up last quarter to 335 from 257 a year ago. Seechant said violent crime in the subways was back down below prepandemic levels. She spoke several days befoe Tuesday’s mass shooting in Brooklyn.
Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipitri said gang-related shootings accounted for 37 percent of all shootings in March and about 40 percent for the year to date.
Parolee arrests are up, he said. Recidivism is up from 2019 levels. Lipitri said the NYPD is seeing the highest numbers of guns being seized during arrests in 25 years; and there are growing numbers of those who are arrested on gun charges who have either a prior gun conviction or an open gun-related case.
