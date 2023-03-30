Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, had some good news to share at the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic meeting on Tuesday.
Queens South has had the largest reduction in crime in the first quarter of the year out of the eight patrol boroughs, with a 5 percent decrease, and the 106th Precinct ranks 73rd out of 77 precincts in overall crime.
“There’s only four that are doing a better job, statistically, than us,” Williams explained.
Therefore, he said, residents should not fear too much for their safety and he does not think that a private security patrol, which was floated by the community before interest proved lacking, is necessary. “Part of the reason why I’m here is because I read the papers ... I understand there’s a level of concern here in Howard Beach in regards to crime,” he said, continuing, “I can’t make decisions for you but I will say that I don’t think it’s necessary.”
He continued, “I have other precincts that have many more problems. But again, I’m not a resident here in Howard Beach, so, you know, the most I do, I come get Starbucks and I leave,” he joked. As long as he doesn’t double-park while doing it, some in the crowd quipped.
Quality-of-life concerns remain a priority, Williams said. As summer approaches, ATV and dirt bike enforcement will start earlier. Before the meeting, he had an hourlong phone call, he said, with the chief of patrol and all the borough commanders on the citywide issue.
“Last year, you know, we took a couple of losses,” he said, with packs of riders marauding through the Rockaways and southern Queens.
An attendee asked about problems with smoke shops selling marijuana, including a deadly shooting at one on March 18 in Richmond Hill within the 102nd Precinct.
Smoke shops are open under the city Department of Consumer Affairs and Worker Protection, Williams explained, so the city Sheriff’s Office has civil enforcement powers that the NYPD does not have. The nuisance abatement law is another option, he said.
“We are reaching out to these owners of the smoke shops to encourage them to make their stores less vulnerable,” he added. “I’m not trying to go all the way back to the ’80s and Plexiglas everywhere, but I think in that ... ‘space’ that it would best serve them.”
Williams said he hopes some news on the Richmond Hill shooting can be shared soon.
In other police matters, Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106, said he will speak to his midnight commanders about a complaint of a man defecating in the early morning hours on Cross Bay Boulevard.
Lt. John Gherardi spoke of the recent thefts of airbags from Hondas. Thieves do it so quick, he said, ripping out the entire airbag and ignition system in 30 seconds, before police would even get the call about it happening. Gherardi recommended using steering wheel locks.
Also discussed at the meeting was the budget negotiations underway in Albany.
Civic Co-president Phyllis Inserillo said the office has been getting calls about Gov. Hochul’s preliminary budget plan that would force municipalities to expand their housing stock by 3 percent downstate and rezone a half-mile radius around every MTA train and subway station, among other measures.
The deputy chief of staff for Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway), Jason Greenberg, noted that it wasn’t in either of the one-house budgets and that a compromise to instead offer a monetary incentive for development could be included. “The assemblywoman is of the mind that localities, meaning the community boards in this case, should retain all the rights of their zoning,” Greenberg said.
Inserillo provided an update on the negative Howard Beach reference in a recent “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” episode. Representatives from the show again visited the office of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) last Thursday and cited First Amendment rights but said they would take the feedback back to the producers.
The civic’s annual Hop n’ Treat event is this Saturday and money raised will go toward a new flagpole at the 9/11 Survivor Tree site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.