Crime in Queens parks up from 2018

Statistics from the first three quarters of 2019 showed a slight decrease in overall crime in Queens parks when compared to the same time frame in 2018, but a sudden spike from October to December confirms that crime is on an upward trajectory.

According to newly released NYPD statistics, the total index crimes — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of a vehicle — throughout city parks rose by 3.8 percent between 2018 and 2019. Queens parks index crimes saw a 9.5 percent increase for the year.

Where index crimes in Queens parks had decreased slightly through the first three quarters — the total was down 1.7 percent from January to September when compared with the same time frame in 2018 — recently released NYPD data revealed that the final quarter of 2019 saw 57 total incidents, a spike high enough to surpass those in 2018.

While total index crimes in Queens parks in the final quarter of 2019 were lower than in the third quarter, total crimes for the months of October, November and December in 2019 were 62.9 percent higher than the final three months of 2018.

“Any rise in crime is concerning. Last quarter’s newly released numbers are disheartening, to say the least,” said state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing). “As local legislators, we need to creatively look into ways to increase patrols. We also need the necessary resources to ensure ... all of the borough’s green spaces serve as sanctuaries within their communities.”

While Queens saw a year-to-year 100 percent decrease in murder, from two to zero, an 8.3 percent decrease in grand larcenies and a 25 percent decrease in auto thefts, the borough saw a large spike in the other, mostly violent index crimes — felony assault increased by 14.3 percent, rape by 75 percent, robberies by 25 percent and burglaries by 140 percent.

Total incidents of grand larceny were down from 2018 to 2019, but it still remains the most frequently occurring crime for Queens, accounting for 38.3 percent of park index crimes, which Deputy Inspector Nicola Ventre says is mainly stolen property that was left unattended. Ventre serves as the commanding officer of the 110th Precinct which patrols the 897 acres of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The largest green space in Queens saw a 19.2 percent increase in crime from 2018, 54.9 percent of which were grand larcenies.

“It’s unacceptable that robberies have doubled and grand larceny has more than doubled in Flushing Meadows comparing the last quarters of 2018 to 2019, and all the more so since the Council has actually increased funding for Parks Department enforcement officers,” said City Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows). “We will be expecting answers and solutions from the City during our upcoming budget hearings.”

During her last months as borough president, Melinda Katz provided the 110 with a trailer that acts as a permanent post in the park, which the officers and elected officials hope will deter the increasing crime.