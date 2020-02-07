Crime in Queens parks essentially flat

“What makes Queens livable is the opportunity to go out and use the parks,” said state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing). “We have middle-class families who come to the parks, and I love to see them. Parks are for people.”

Queens is home to 284 parks, which collectively saw crime slightly dwindle from 2018 to 2019 while total index crimes in New York City continued to rise.

According to NYPD statistics, the total index crimes — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of a vehicle — throughout city parks rose by 0.8 percent between the first three quarters of 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019. Queens, however, saw a 1.7 decrease during the same period, which amounts to a difference of three total incidents.

The statistics for Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, the final quarter of 2019, are still being compiled by the NYPD — unless Queens parks see a jump from a total of 211 crimes in the final quarter, crime in parks will have officially decreased between the two years.

“Parks are meant for everyone to use,” continued Stavisky, who worries that crime would deter communities from using their parks. “As local legislators, we’ve been pushing for more patrol in all the precincts in order to keep crime down.”

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which lies in Stavisky’s district, is Queens’ largest green space and has the largest total of crime.

“It needs its own resources, no doubt about it,” said Stavisky, who acknowledged the disadvantage the park has compared to Central Park, which is approximately 54 acres smaller than Flushing Meadows Corona Park. “Central Park has its own police precinct ... The Central Park Conservancy provides funding for the park because they have a wealthy tax base. We do not.”

Manhattan’s 22nd Precinct is solely dedicated to the green space, while Queens’ 110th Precinct is responsible for the entirety of Flushing Meadows Corona Park in addition to the communities of Elmhurst and Corona.

“It’s the fourth-biggest park in the city. It’s visited by all Queens residents. It’s a tourist attraction,” said the precinct’s commanding officer, Deputy Inspector Nicola Ventre. “We would welcome extra personnel ... “We aren’t overwhelmed. We are confident with the personnel that we have ... [but]more personnel always helps.”

Following the borough’s suit, Flushing Meadows Corona Park saw a 4.5 percent dip in crime in the first three quarters of 2019, 57 percent of which were grand larcenies, which Ventre says is mainly stolen property that was left unattended.

“The park comes alive during the summer months — soccer games, runs, volleyball,” said Ventre, who stated that the 110 increases deployment to the park during the warmer months to correspond with increased activity, which is also the period with the highest reported crime. “[Even] during the off peak months, the museum, catering hall, the zoo are still open, so there is still life.”

During the end of her time as borough president before transitioning to district attorney, Melinda Katz provided the 110 with a trailer that acts as a permanent post in the park. Community Board 7 has been seeking a police facility in the park in it’s budget for the past several years.

“We have included a request to put an additional police station in the park for years ... It’s been in our budget for quite a while,” said Community Board 7 Parks Chairperson Kim Ohanian, who also serves as an executive board member of the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Conservancy. “It’s hard to police such a big park, especially without a constant police presence. On the other hand, you don’t want to make it too restrictive. You want people to enjoy it.”

The trailer was removed to be outfitted with surveillance devices and police equipment. When returned to the park in approximately a month, the trailer will act as a permanent two-person operated post.

According to Ohanian, resources for NYPD shouldn’t stop with a permanent post. “When you’re advocating [on behalf of parks], you want to have programs and more events, but security is an issue. We’re trying to do everything we can do make the park a better place ... Flushing Meadows Corona Park doesn’t have $100 million.”

Councilmember Francisco Moya (D-Corona) agrees with Ohanian that securing city and state funding for Queens parks — which saw five rapes, 57 robberies, 35 felony assaults, six burglaries, 68 grand larcenies and two auto thefts in the first nine months of 2019 — would deter crime.

“Last year we secured $44 million citywide that brought in additional support, brought in more rangers, officers, more jobs like maintenance workers. Parks need the necessary resources so that we don’t see an increase in crime,” said Moya.

The Council member said he grew up enjoying Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which accounted for 42.2 percent of all Queens park crime, but only 4.2 percent of total city park crime in 2019. Rape, robbery, felony assault and grand larceny rates in Flushing Meadows Corona Park each accounted for less than 25 percent of Queens total park crime in their respective categories; however, half of Queens burglaries and 100 percent of car thefts occurred in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

“It’s an iconic park,” Moya said. “The World’s Fair is synonymous with Queens and New York City. The Unisphere is recognized all over the world.”

Moya developed the Queens Cabinet, which gathers multiple city agencies, such as the Parks Department, NYPD, Department of Buildings, Department of Homeless Services, State Liquor Authority and more, once a month to discuss various community concerns. The cabinet finds Queens parks to be a recurring topic.

“[The cabinet] brings in a more holistic approach to address quality-of-life issues, especially crime in the park,” said Moya. “I want all of the kids in my community to feel the same way I did growing up here. The NYPD has done an excellent job in keeping crime down and we want to recognize that. I want to make sure that we are adding more resources to our parks, and to keep a good working relationship between these agencies and the community.”