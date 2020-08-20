While crime across the city is on its way up, incidents in Queens parks for the second quarter of the year are down by nearly half.
Recently released data from the NYPD show that total incidents occurring in Queens parks dropped from 31 between the months of January to March, to 16 from April to June when analyzing the seven index crimes.
Some categories remained stagnant between the two quarters — murder and auto thefts stayed at zero incidents, while felony assaults remained at four — while others reported more drastic drops.
Rapes declined by 100 percent, but the large drop only translates to a difference of one incident. One rape was reported at the Roy Wilkins Recreation Center in Jamaica in the first quarter, but there were none reported anywhere in the borough for the second.
Robberies and grand larcenies also declined by 67 and 91 percent, respectively. Robberies in city parks declined by 15 percent, but there was a disconnect between Queens and citywide grand larcenies between the first and second quarters of the year — while the incidents declined from 11 to one in Queens parks, they rose by 19 percent throughout the city.
The only crime to increase in Queens parks was burglary, which jumped by a 200 percent margin. The crime had already been on the rise in the borough for the first quarter of the year, jumping 100 percent from the same time the year prior.
The quarter two overall crime for Queens parks in 2020 is down by 72 percent when compared to the same time in the previous year, which reported 57 total incidents. The citywide park crime between the two quarters decreased by 51 percent.
For the first quarter of the year, Flushing Meadows Corona Park recorded eight incidents, making it the most dangerous city park. In the following three months, its total incidents dropped to five, making it the park with the fifth-highest crime rate in the city, a title it shares with several other green spaces. The 898-acre park recorded the most crime of any Queens park, however, followed by Forest Park with two incidents. Washington Square Park in Manhattan claimed the most-dangerous park title with a staggering 27 incidents between April and June.
Though the recent statistics look promising, City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who serves as the Parks Committee chairperson, worries crime is not declining, but being underreported.
“With recent budget cuts eliminating many seasonal maintenance, city park workers, and PEP officers, who often serve as the eyes and ears of law enforcement, this could be an instance of insufficient reporting,” he told the Chronicle in an email. “Crime statistics fluctuate throughout the year, but that doesn’t mean we can rest on our laurels. We need to focus on retaining jobs and expanding the number of peace officers who can patrol our parks and ensure the security of park-goers year-round.”
Koo, along with several other councilmembers, had pushed for a greater investment in the Parks Enforcement Patrol. The elected officials argued in a June 22 letter to Mayor de Blasio that 80 additional PEP officers would maintain safety in parks and demonstrate the city’s commitment to reduce funding for the NYPD across the boroughs.
Instead, the Parks Department budget was cut by nearly $85 million this year, or 14 percent, according to Councilmember Bob Holden’s (D-Middle Village) office.
“The continued divestment in our Parks Department is leading to several unwanted side effects,” said Holden, who also serves as a member of the Parks Committee and joined forces with Koo to push for an improved PEP force, said in an email. “Our parks have been historically underfunded, but the financial situation brought on by COVID-19 made matters even worse. We no longer have enough Parks staff to keep up with litter, graffiti and routine maintenance, and the decline in appearance can lead to more crime.”
Holden said that the city should also be investing in the infrastructure of the parks themselves in the belief that improving the quality of a park would deter crime.
“It’s a shame that such quality of life issues have never been important to the current administration, no matter how hard the City Council advocates for more Parks funding. But we’re also seeing an abuse of parks after quarantine measures were scaled back, and people need to clean up after themselves and respect the parks that they are using,” said Holden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.